Politics
Nigerians lucky to have Buhari as President -Shehu of Borno
The Shehu of Borno, Abubakar El-Kanemi says Nigerians, and indeed the people of Borno State, are lucky to have Muhammadu Buhari as the President of Nigeria as he has significantly changed the tide against insurgency and insecurity in the country.
The first class traditional ruler who said this on Monday when the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, paid him a condolence visit over the loss of his elder brother, said his people had “seriously suffered as a result of Boko Haram crisis,” but that they were “lucky” to have the Buhari government, which eventually changed the tide.
According to El-Kanemi, all the local government areas in the state, which were under the control of Boko Haram had been taken back by the troops, adding that normal business activities had also returned in the state.
He also rejoiced at the news that Boko Haram elements were surrendering, saying, “it’s a welcome development”, because “Borno is a home of peace and we are for peace.
READ ALSO: Sen Akume warns Gov Ortom against using foul language on Buhari, demands apology
“We are lucky to have President Muhammadu Buhari as our leader as he had done what nobody thought would be possible to do.
“Before his coming to power, we could not sleep, we could not go out to do our businesses.
“Our people were fleeing to neighbouring countries because of Boko Haram but today, peace has returned because Buhari has lived up to expectations. We are lucky to have such a dedicated man as President,” the Shehu added.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...