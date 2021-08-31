Nigerians lucky to have Buhari as President -Shehu of Borno

The Shehu of Borno, Abubakar El-Kanemi says Nigerians, and indeed the people of Borno State, are lucky to have Muhammadu Buhari as the President of Nigeria as he has significantly changed the tide against insurgency and insecurity in the country.

The first class traditional ruler who said this on Monday when the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, paid him a condolence visit over the loss of his elder brother, said his people had “seriously suffered as a result of Boko Haram crisis,” but that they were “lucky” to have the Buhari government, which eventually changed the tide.

According to El-Kanemi, all the local government areas in the state, which were under the control of Boko Haram had been taken back by the troops, adding that normal business activities had also returned in the state.

He also rejoiced at the news that Boko Haram elements were surrendering, saying, “it’s a welcome development”, because “Borno is a home of peace and we are for peace.

“We are lucky to have President Muhammadu Buhari as our leader as he had done what nobody thought would be possible to do.

“Before his coming to power, we could not sleep, we could not go out to do our businesses.

“Our people were fleeing to neighbouring countries because of Boko Haram but today, peace has returned because Buhari has lived up to expectations. We are lucky to have such a dedicated man as President,” the Shehu added.

