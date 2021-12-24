Nigerians mark Christmas in hardship under Buhari’s watch – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lamented on Friday Nigerians were forced to celebrate this year’s Christmas in pain and hopelessness due to the harsh economy, and insecurity foisted on the nation by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the opposition party blamed the myriad of challenges in Nigeria on incompetence and insensitivity of the Buhari administration.

While rejoicing with Nigerians on the Christmas celebration, PDP urged Nigerians to support its bid to reclaim power in 2023.

The statement read: “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) calls on Nigerians to use the occasion of this year’s Christmas to further unite, show love to one another and reinforce their determination for national rebirth in line with PDP’s mission to Rescue and Rebuild our nation from misrule.

“Indeed, Christmas which marks the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ to redeem humanity presents us with a momentous opportunity to rekindle our hope and work together as one people under God to pull our dear nation out of the quagmire of the rudderless and inhumane All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

“The PDP is deeply worried that in the last six years, Nigerians have been forced to mark Christmas in gloom, pain, anguish, and utter despondency following excruciating economic hardship and worsened insecurity; the result of having an incompetent and insensitive administration in office.

“The PDP is saddened that while people celebrate in other parts of the world, many Nigerian families could not afford the basic items of celebration or even travel, as they do in the past, to meet and bond with their loved ones due to high costs, worsened insecurity and deplorable state of roads which are now death traps in our country under the APC administration.

“However, as a resilient people, the PDP urges Nigerians not to allow the suffering they face today to dampen or destroy their inner personalities as happy people and make them lose sight of the message of hope, salvation, and brighter future which Christmas offers.

“We must therefore rekindle the light of celebration by showing love and care for one another especially the less privileged, the sick, the hurting as well as victims of mindless violence and acts of terrorism that have ravaged various parts of our country especially in the last six years under the watch of the APC government.

“Our party urges Nigerians not to lose hope but to remain prayerful and optimistic of the return of the prosperous days of our nation under the PDP given that the current nightmare will have its inevitable end on May 29, 2023.”

