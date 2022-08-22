Nigerians mock APC vice- presidential candidate, Shettima, on social media for wearing sneakers to NBA conference

Social media users in Nigeria on Monday mocked the All Progressives Congress (APC) vice-presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, over the pair of sneakers he wore to the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Colloquium on Monday in Lagos State.

The former Borno State governor represented the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the NBA’s 62nd Annual General Conference held at the Eko Hotel & Suites in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Other notable eminent Nigerians at the event include the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his Labour Party’s counterpart, Peter Obi, who was well-received by those at the event.

Shettima, who was dressed in a suit and tie with a pair of gym shoes, elicited reactions from social media users.

The images were brought into the social media spotlight by former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, on Monday afternoon.

Omokri, who shared Shettima’s picture at the event on his Twitter handle, wrote: “This is Tinubu’s running mate at the NBA Conference today. Look at his feet. Who in his right mind wears a suit and tie and then puts on a pair of gym shoes to a conference?

“If Shettima does not know how to dress himself, how can he address Nigeria’s challenges?”

The man heard NBA and thought it was National Basketball Association. That is why he wore basketball shoes on top of suit and tie. If you are a foreign investor, would you invest in a country where the Vice President is seen in public like this? Reno Omokri the #TableShaker pic.twitter.com/UZdPEsb66D — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) August 22, 2022

Running mate wearing running shoes! No be juju be that? Is that the new agbado and cassava fashion? Gym shoes on top of suit and tie? Who did this to Nigeria? And the man boldly appeared in public like this to shout emilokan? The eleyi no try at all! Reno Omokri the #TableShaker pic.twitter.com/y2sxNeAJCn — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) August 22, 2022

Many Nigerians have since joined the discussion and left derogatory comments on the social media platform about Shettima’s mode of dressing.

Below is a cross section of comments from netizens.

The so-called “owner” of Lagos sent in Shettima to represent him, in a conference held in Lagos. Tinubu will not attend the Presidential Debate. Please, Shettima should wear a smile sometimes. pic.twitter.com/MUtXcQoOuO — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) August 22, 2022

This NBA drama has reinforced the popular opinion that Tinubu is just a presidential placeholder for Shettima. Nigerians, VOTE WISELY! — Faith Omonye (@OmonyeFaith) August 22, 2022

Nigerians have indeed rejected Bola Ahmed Tinubu. His Vice Presidential Candidate, Kashim Shettima, representing him at the 62nd Nigerian Bar Association conference, is being ignored by lawyers with lots of noise and side conversations as his speech is ongoing. — Royalty (@royaltyuso) August 22, 2022

Someone said shettima must have changed his clothes in a car booth just like the fake bishops did😂.

Fake shettima. pic.twitter.com/hitI94Lkmv — Peter obi's feminine voice (@itzz_blitz1) August 22, 2022

Shettima dressing like something that’s running away from Boko haram. What’s this? Tinubu you do this one o 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZkR4MTGHks — Chlorpheniramine #EndSARS 🇳🇬 (@VictorIsrael_) August 22, 2022

Like for DATTI, retweet for Shettima. Tinubu/ Eko hotel/ Muslim Muslim/ The NBA/ Fashola pic.twitter.com/RoFFplkvkH — SAVAGE🕊️ (@D4Deeckson) August 22, 2022

Shettima has been told that he wasn’t audible. When the lawyers at the 62nd Nigerian Bar Association conference were asked if they had received his message, they replied with a resounding “Noooooo”. — Royalty (@royaltyuso) August 22, 2022

Shettima borrowed shoe from one of those fake Bishop to attend the NBA conference 🤣🤣🤣 Vote wisely 🙏 pic.twitter.com/98RZyahDJv — Chinaza #PeterObiSoldier Ⓜ️ (@MuchTalksBlog1) August 22, 2022

#EmilokanFashion Rules when sitting /standing 1. Don't take off suit while sitting

2. Ensure you unbutton suits when sitting

3. Ensure you button up while coming out of sitting position. Shettima fails 2 here. pic.twitter.com/xVrrNIWO7e — Dr Great Oracle (@AbdulMahmud01) August 22, 2022

Who gave shettima the coat😭😭… Looks like those times our parents gave us Christmas clothes and said “don't worry it will fit you”😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/HDGjYtqmiq — Weyimi 𓃵 (@_weyimi) August 22, 2022

