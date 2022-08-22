Connect with us

Nigerians mock APC vice- presidential candidate, Shettima, on social media for wearing sneakers to NBA conference

17 seconds ago

Social media users in Nigeria on Monday mocked the All Progressives Congress (APC) vice-presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, over the pair of sneakers he wore to the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Colloquium on Monday in Lagos State.

The former Borno State governor represented the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the NBA’s 62nd Annual General Conference held at the Eko Hotel & Suites in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Other notable eminent Nigerians at the event include the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his Labour Party’s counterpart, Peter Obi, who was well-received by those at the event.

Shettima, who was dressed in a suit and tie with a pair of gym shoes, elicited reactions from social media users.

The images were brought into the social media spotlight by former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, on Monday afternoon.

Read also:Tinubu sending Shettima to NBA conference shows he lacks capacity to lead —Aisha Yesufu

Omokri, who shared Shettima’s picture at the event on his Twitter handle, wrote: “This is Tinubu’s running mate at the NBA Conference today. Look at his feet. Who in his right mind wears a suit and tie and then puts on a pair of gym shoes to a conference?

“If Shettima does not know how to dress himself, how can he address Nigeria’s challenges?”

Read his tweets below.

Many Nigerians have since joined the discussion and left derogatory comments on the social media platform about Shettima’s mode of dressing.

Below is a cross section of comments from netizens.

