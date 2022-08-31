Nigerians mock ex-BBNaija housemate, Khalid, after partner, Daniella, moved on with Dotun

Nigerians on the social media platform, Twitter have reacted to the recent romp that took place between Big Brother Naija Level Up housemates, Daniella and Dotun barely two weeks after the former’s initial love partner, Khalid was evicted from the show.

Daniella and Khalid became fan favourites following their popular relationship in Level 2, the apartment dubbed Trenches.

Unfortunately, Khalid was evicted from the show, bringing their affair to a hiatus.

Khalid later revealed to BBNaija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu that he would like to continue the relationship with Daniella outside the competition. Khalid also mentioned in various interviews that he trusts Daniella to decline advances from other male housemates.

However, days after Khalid’s eviction, the complexion of the competition changed, Biggie, the show coordinator merged housemates from Level 1 and 2 together. Dotun, a contestant in Level 1 developed interest in Daniella, a member of the defunct Level 2 apartment.

On Monday after Dotun emerged victorious in the Head of House games, he selected Daniella as his deputy and roommate.

Daniella moved her leftover feelings to Dotun but not without briefly putting up a little resistance.

The couple are currently enjoying the luxuries of Biggie’s Head of House lounge.

While Daniella did not get immunity from Dotun selecting her to enjoy his HoH benefits, this morning’s romp in the sack was proof that the housemates would make great use of their privacy.

Disappointed social media users have since taken to Twitter to troll and express their disappointment in Daniella for disregarding her former lover, Khalid too soon.

Here is what they have to say:

Y’all dragged Khalid and swore that he’s the problem. Y’all wanted him out cause y’all wanted Daniella to focus and be alone 😂😂😂

Well my guy is out here na showcasing his talent while Daniella is still in there doing the stuff y’all hate with Dotun 😂😂 — Bolt⚡️💫 (@SirRomanSavage1) August 31, 2022

Daniella- Phyna is wrong to date Groovy even though he broke up with Beauty. Same Daniella- Kissing and smooching Dotun while still in a relationship with Khalid😂 #BBNaija7 — BBNaija Stan! (@TheKokoCity) August 31, 2022

Twitter people! Y'all dragged Phyna for going after a single man, now Daniella that is WITH Khalid has moved her nightly activities to Dotun, all of you are now saying it's a game, Hypocrites! #BBNaija7 — Snow_f_White (@Hadassah_Inno) August 31, 2022

Daniella begging Dotun to kiss her and he refused before last night aggressive kissing . This is for those people saying Dotun is manipulating her. Daniella is a hypocrite for bashing Phyna and I’m not even a fan of Phyna #bbnaija #BBNaija7 #BBNaijaSeason7 pic.twitter.com/o1CDrnUiX1 — ifymoek (@ifymoek) August 31, 2022

Las las all our favs are dangerous, no one is clean and better choose your own and keep it moving 😂we are hypocrites oo.The so called innocent daniella is busy under the duvet with dotun. Aww poor Khalid. Let me VOTE FOR PHYNA.The way y’all dragged Phyna😂 #BBNaija #BBNajia — phyna/Themba/Liquorose/Tacha 🔱 (@stanT24500993) August 31, 2022

#BBNaija Daniella didn't cry after the early morning act with Dotun. I like this Daniella than the one that was with Khalid. Konji no be anybody mate pic.twitter.com/cY3W78pDYM — Ubong Johnson (@ubongcj) August 31, 2022

Khalid says Adekunle and Dotun won’t be able to get Daniella 😂#BBNaija #BBNaijaSeason7 pic.twitter.com/pcMrPntWEl — MOSCO (@callmemosco) August 24, 2022

Whether it's Khalid and Daniella or Daniella and Dotun idc am gonn stick by Daniella #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/sEwQFvfSDl — BeeNavy⚓❤ (@menaceonthetl) August 30, 2022

hypocrisy is when you're supporting Daniella and Dotun relationship buh condemning Phyna and Groovy ship 🤦 #BBNaija — BBNaija season 7 (@Bbnaijaseason7) August 30, 2022

“Even if they will not gree for me again outside, no problem…even if they have left me, no problem…I will cry and move on….this will not work” -Daniella tells Dotun that they will not work even if they(Khalid) does not agree for her outside#BBNaija #Bbngossipblog pic.twitter.com/0HsrxRlW9C — Bbngossipblog (@Bbn_gossip_blog) August 31, 2022

