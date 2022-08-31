Connect with us

Nigerians mock ex-BBNaija housemate, Khalid, after partner, Daniella, moved on with Dotun

Nigerians on the social media platform, Twitter have reacted to the recent romp that took place between Big Brother Naija Level Up housemates, Daniella and Dotun barely two weeks after the former’s initial love partner, Khalid was evicted from the show.

Daniella and Khalid became fan favourites following their popular relationship in Level 2, the apartment dubbed Trenches.

Unfortunately, Khalid was evicted from the show, bringing their affair to a hiatus.

Khalid later revealed to BBNaija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu that he would like to continue the relationship with Daniella outside the competition. Khalid also mentioned in various interviews that he trusts Daniella to decline advances from other male housemates.

However, days after Khalid’s eviction, the complexion of the competition changed, Biggie, the show coordinator merged housemates from Level 1 and 2 together. Dotun, a contestant in Level 1 developed interest in Daniella, a member of the defunct Level 2 apartment.

On Monday after Dotun emerged victorious in the Head of House games, he selected Daniella as his deputy and roommate.

Daniella moved her leftover feelings to Dotun but not without briefly putting up a little resistance.

The couple are currently enjoying the luxuries of Biggie’s Head of House lounge.

While Daniella did not get immunity from Dotun selecting her to enjoy his HoH benefits, this morning’s romp in the sack was proof that the housemates would make great use of their privacy.

Disappointed social media users have since taken to Twitter to troll and express their disappointment in Daniella for disregarding her former lover, Khalid too soon.

Here is what they have to say:

