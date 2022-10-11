‘Nigerians must avoid the mistakes of 2015’ —Northern coalition

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), says Nigerians must vote wisely to avoid making the mistakes they made in 2015 in the upcoming 2023 general polls by going for “competence, capacity and integrity above every other consideration in the choice of leaders.”

The CNG which made the appeal at an Election Sensitization Conference with the theme ‘Politics of Sentiments, a Critical Factor Militating Development of Democracy in Nigeria,’ held on Monday in Makurdi, Benue State, said Nigerians must not fall for tricks employed by politicians using ethnic and religious sentiments.

Speaking on the sub-theme “Religion and Ethnic Tolerance, Panacea to Nigeria’s Survival as a Nation,” the National Coordinator of CNG, Comrade Jamilu Charanchi decried the “socio-economic, political and communal crises as well as the widening ethnic and religious divide bedevilling the North over the years.”

“The crux of the matter is that electorates must map out their needs and refuse to be deceived by just any politician coming with the usual campaign promises that would never ever be fulfilled.

“The northern voter must look out for credible candidates with proven pedigrees, honesty, sense of nationalism and sound understanding of the current challenges facing the region.

“We must vigilantly subject every candidate to critical scrutiny by demanding from him or her a comprehensive plan of action and extracting solid commitment to reverse the situation for the better.

READ ALSO: 2023 PRESIDENCY: Northern coalition opposes Arewa youths, drums support for southern candidates

“We must never again allow the 2015 mistake to repeat itself in the choice of those who lead us into the future. We should rather place competence, capacity and integrity above every other secondary consideration.

“In the 2023 general election, I call on the youths, the women and all well-meaning Nigerians to avoid politics of bitterness, religious sentiments, sectionalism and nepotism. We must ensure that the criteria for voting for any person are based on character, capacity, competence and skills.

“The CNG believes that the north and indeed the whole of Nigeria’s protracted social problems and conflicts found their origin in the misplacement of religious, ethnic and cultural values of the people.

“Unfortunately, instead of addressing the challenges as they emerge, successive leaderships found it expedient to use them for either political gains, or to serve their selfish interest of polarizing the region along ethnoreligious, and socio-cultural divides.

“The CNG is therefore concerned, and will not fold its arms and allow our future, and that of our children to be jeopardized by a few.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now