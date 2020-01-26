Nigerians must be sensitized on dangers of Lassa fever – NDDC

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) on Sunday donated Lassa fever protective kits and drugs to support the Delta State government in its efforts to check the spread of the disease in the state.

The acting Managing Director of the NDDC, Dr. Joi Nunieh, who presented the medical kits and drugs to the Delta State Ministry of Health in Asaba, said the Commission was concerned about the outbreak of Lassa fever in the region.

According to a statement issued by the NDDC Director of Corporate Affairs, Charles Odili, the Commission also expressed concern about the well-being and healthcare of the Niger Delta people.

Nunieh, who was represented by the NDDC Director of Health, Education and Social Services, Mr. Peter Edieya, said: “The recent outbreak of Lassa fever compels our intervention because our people must be healthy to enjoy the development we bring.

Read also: LASSA FEVER: Nigerian govt reveals plans, as disease kills 29, infects 195 others

“We must, therefore, continue to promote good community hygiene, discourage invasion of rodents into our homes, and introduce effective measures, which include storing grains and other foodstuffs in covered containers.”

He emphasised the need for public enlightenment campaigns to sensitise people about the Lassa fever scourge and educate them on how to check its spread.

“We must begin enlightenment of our people now and check the spread of Lassa fever. We have had enough of the disease in Delta,” he added.

The Delta State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Ononye, who received the kits, thanked NDDC for the intervention which “came at the right time.”

Join the conversation

Opinions