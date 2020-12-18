Latest Politics

Nigerians must come together to tackle many challenges facing the country —Obasanjo

December 18, 2020
Patronage of locally-produced goods will grow economy, reduce criminality - Obasanjo
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that there was need for Nigerians to come together in other to tackle the many challenges facing the country.

He, however said that “there must be leadership to get everybody to work” to solve the challenges.

Obasanjo spoke on Thursday when he paid a condolence visit to the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, over the death of his mother.

He said, “There are many challenges in Nigeria today. There are challenges of insecurity, economy and political instability among others. These challenges are not really new except that they have taken a different dimension.

“I believe that the most important aspect of dealing with all the challenges we have is leadership, and the people must come together. But then, there must be leadership to get everybody to work.”

When asked of his position on the calls for Nigeria’s service chiefs to be sacked, Obasanjo said:

“I did not appoint security chiefs, how can I ask that they be sacked? If I have a piece of fatherly advice for the security chiefs, I will not give it through the media.”

