Nigerians now enjoy 18 to 24 hours of electricity – Power Minister

The Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, has said that Nigerians currently enjoy between 18 and 24 hours of power supply every day.

Mamman made the disclosure on Tuesday during an interview with the Nigerian Television Authority, noting that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration had improved the infrastructure in the power sector.

“The President has come out with Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) to ensure that all infrastructures are improved. So, many substations are now in place across the country. We have improved the 330 KVA which is the highest voltage in the country.

“We have also improved the 132 substations. Kashimbilla has been completed which is 40mw. We have reached up to 70 per cent of Zungeru in Niger. One of the biggest projects, the Mambilla, which has been lingering for over 40 years, has commenced,” Mamman said.

According to him, the feasibility studies of the Mambilla project have been completed and contractors will begin construction work soon.

“Before now, we had less than 3,000mw of capacity generation but today we can generate up to 5,500mw capacity although we cannot transmit all due to some constraints,” he added.

The power minister said government was striving to make electricity supply constant and affordable and stressed that Nigeria would attain energy generation of up to 112,000mw per hour for the first time.

Mamman promised that power supply would be further improved after Siemens AG of Germany begins work in the sector.

