Nigerians now living in hell under Buhari, Northern CAN laments

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern States and Abuja, has lamented the living conditions of Nigerians under President Muhammadu Buhari, saying citizens are now “living in hell” due to the failing economy and bad policies of the government.

The Northern CAN which made the assertion at the end of a two-day National Executive Council meeting of Northern CAN in Kaduna on Thursday, said the “weak economy has thrown millions of Nigerians into abject poverty and hunger such that Nigerians can hardly afford a square meal per day.”

The body also lambasted politicians in the current All Progressives Congress (APC) who mismanaged the economy and are now using the hunger they imposed on Nigerians as a weapon as the 2023 general elections approach.

In a communiqué jointly signed by the Chairman on the religious body, Rev. Yakubu Pam, and the Secretary-General, Sunday Oibe, made available to Ripples Nigeria on Friday morning, the body urged Nigerians to ensure that the 2023 general elections are conducted in an atmosphere of peace, as “election is not war and no politician is worth dying for.”

“Our weak economy has thrown millions of Nigerians into abject poverty and hunger. Life is becoming a living hell as people struggle to make ends meet. Almost daily, the prices of food and essential items are on the increase,” part of the communiqué stated.

“There is no denying the fact that there is poverty and hunger in the land. The reality on the ground is evident for all to see. Poverty and hunger affect all spheres of life. It fuels criminality and crime; it affects education; it affects quality healthcare. Hunger affects citizens’ political choices.

“Already, those who mismanaged the economy are using hunger as a weapon as the 2023 general elections approach. We call on the government at all levels to address the problem of poverty and hunger.

“We call on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure a peaceful transition at the end of his tenure in 2023. That is the enduring legacy he will leave behind.”

