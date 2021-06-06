Nigerians, others will miss TB Joshua for his philanthropy - Buhari | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday expressed sadness over the death of the Founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations, Pastor Temitope Balogun, aka TB Joshua.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President said the renowned televangelist would be missed by his followers in Nigeria and all over the world not only for his spiritual contributions, but for touching many lives through philanthropic gestures.

He urged TB Joshua’s followers to take solace in the knowledge that life is not measured and defined by chronological longevity but by enduring legacies and lives touched positively.

President Buhari also condoled with the government and people of Ondo State and prayed that God Almighty would accept the soul of the departed pastor.

