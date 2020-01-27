Nigerians ought to appreciate that bombings have reduced, Adesina argues

The Senior Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mr. Femi Adesina, has told Nigerians that they ought to be thankful that the spate of bombings by terrorists has reduced in the country.

Adesina who stated this on Channels Television programme, Politics Today on Sunday, claimed that though there had been bombings claiming lives, the impact of terrorism could not be compared to what it was under former President Goodluck Jonathan.

He argued, that about six bombs were going off daily under Jonathan, adding, that North East was like “hell” then, compared to the “heaven” it has become under Buhari.

“It is not as bad as you make it seem …because we know what the situation was as of 2015 and we know what it is today despite the reversals in security, it is still not as bad as it used to be in this country

“Yes, there was a bomb or two today (Sunday). There was a time that there were five, six, 10 bombings in a day in this country”, he said.

