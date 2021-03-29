Nigerians owe N273.42bn electricity debt in 2020 | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Nigerians owe N273.42bn electricity debt in 2020
Consumers in the country increased debt owed to Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) by 18.38 percent in 2020, data from Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission financial report has shown.
The report obtained by Ripples Nigeria revealed that out of N816.15 billion electricity bill issued to consumers by the 11 Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) in 2020, only N542.73 billion was paid.
This represents a revenue shortfall of N273.42 billion in 2020 from N230.96 billion recorded in 2019.
However, despite the shortfall, the revenue collected by DisCos in 2020 is 11.38 percent increase from N487.2 billion paid in 2019.
Breakdown of the debt shows that Ikeja Disco gave out an electricity bill of N133 billion but collected only N105.23bn in 2020.
Also, Yola Disco which collected the lowest revenue of N10.74 billion issued out to its customers only N18.72 billion electricity bill was paid.
Read also: Nigeria may disconnect Niger, Benin republics over N2.60bn electricity debt —NERC
Abuja Discos N92.97billion electricity bill to its customers only brought back only N82.6bn.
Furthermore, Benin and Eko collected N45.66bn and 84.66bn respectively but issued out N85.97 billion and 107.67 billion electricity bill to customers.
The distribution companies in Enugu, Ibadan and Jos collected N47.83bn, N61.8bn and N17.44bn respectively from their customers however, DisCos issued N74.64 billion, N101.60 billion and N30.60 billion electricity bill.
Electricity consumers serviced by Kaduna, Kano and Port Harcourt Discos were given 57.14 billion, 52.57 billion 61.79 billion but only N21.53 billion, N33.84 billion and N31.39 billion was paid.
Electricity Distribution Companies have continued to cry out that the industry may collapse except something is done about the debt owed them.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Iwobi to undergo second COVID-19 test in three days
Alex Iwobi will be undergoing another COVID-19 test in Lagos on Monday after he returned positive from the first test...
Onuachu winner sees Super Eagles end Benin’s eight-year unbeaten run in Porto-Novo
The Super Eagles of Nigeria sealed a 1-0 victory over Benin Republic in their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier...
Super Eagles qualify for 2021 AFCON after Lesotho, S’Leone play goalless
The Super Eagles of Nigeria have qualified for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations even before playing against Benin Republic...
Iwobi out of Nigeria squad for Benin duel after testing positive for COVID-19
Alex Iwobi will not be participating in the game between the Super Eagles and Benin Republic in Porto-Novo on Saturday....
Simy Nwankwo’s son honoured with citizenship after father calls out racism
The son of Super Eagles forward, Simy Nwankwo has been given a honorary citizenship of the Italian city of Crotone...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
From equity raiser, which is now becoming a weekly affairs, to opportunity windows for African entrepreneurs; the week was characterised...
Congress calls out Twitter boss for tweeting during hearing. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Congress calls out...
Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises $2m in seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia
Here are updates on developments and events going on around the tech world today. 1. Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises...
Bitcoin crashes after Elon Musk confirms Tesla’s receipt of cryptocurrency for car purchase
The value of Bitcoin crashed in the market after Tesla Founder, Elon Musk, confirmed that customers would be able to...
Paychant launches platform for Nigerians to buy airtime with Bitcoin. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Pan-African Fintech Accelerator selects 10...
Ten African startups to pitch at Y Combinator’s W21 batch demo day. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Ten African startups to pitch...