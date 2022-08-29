Nigerians pay more for air, road, ‘okada’ transport in July

Nigerians were made to pay more to move from one location to another in July, regardless of the mode of transportation.

This was disclosed in the latest transport watch report of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released on Monday.

According to the report, the price for bus journeys within the city, airfare, motorcycle (Okada) per drop; and waterway transport all increased.

For Air transport, the average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes single journey, increased by 8.43% on a month-on-month from N56,082.64 in June 2022 to N60,811.75 in July 2022.

On a year-on-year, the fare rose by 65.34% from 36,779.73 in July 2021.

While for Bus Journeys, the average fare paid by commuters within the city per drop, increased by 3.46% on a month-on-month from N582.61 in June 2022 to N602.77 in July 2022.

In terms of year-on-year, however, the average fare paid by commuters for bus journeys within the city per drop rose by 44.76% from N416.38 in July 2021 to N602.77 in July 2022.

In another category, the average fare paid by commuters for bus journey intercity per drop rose to N3,758.46 in July 2022 indicating an increase of 2.61% on a month-on-month compared to the value of N3,662.87 in June 2022.

On a year-on-year, the fare prices rose by 47.85% from N2,542.02 in July 2021.

While for Journey by motorcycle (okada) per drop average jumped by 51.60 percent from an average of N286.99 in July 2021 to N435.07, in July 2022.

For water transport (waterway passenger transportation) the average price in July 2022 stood at N965.82 showing a growth of 2.39% on a month-on-month from N943.26 in June 2022.

On year-on-year, the fare rose by 15.56% from N835.77 to N965.82 in July 2022.

