Business
Nigerians pay N1.09tn indirect taxes to govt in six months
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that in the first six months of 2022, Nigerians paid N1.09 trillion in indirect tax to the federal government.
NBS revealed this in its latest Q2 2022 GDP data report released at the weekend.
According to NBS, the indirect tax paid by Nigerians represents a 10.29 percent increase from N984.33bn paid in the first two quarters of 2021.
Read also: Nigerian govt’s revenue saved by taxes, as oil income hits 4-month low
Indirect taxes are calculated based on current basic prices. They are taxes paid to the government by a producer or retailer and later passed on to the consumer.
Further details from the report showed that the taxes grew from N636.19bn in Q1 and Q2 of 2020 to N984.33bn in the corresponding period of 2021, rising to N1.09tn in the same period of 2022.
The breakdown showed that in first quarter of 2022, Nigerians paid N584.8 billion indirect tax and N500.7 billion in second quarter.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...