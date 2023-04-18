Nigerians pay N828bn for electricity in 2022

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has disclosed that Nigerians including companies, and government agencies paid a total of N828 billion for electricity in 2022.

The amount represents a 8.79 percent increase when compared to N761.1 billion paid in 2021.

NBS disclosed this in its latest electricity report published on its website on Tuesday.

Monthly breakdown from the report showed that the electricity payment in January was N68.28 billion, and in February, it was N68.33 billion.

For March was N68.11 billion, for April it was N62.73 billion, for May it was N64.82 billion, for June it was N60.85 billion, and for July it was N62.61 billion.

The payment for August, September, and October stood at N69.42 billion, N70.58 billion, and N70.67 billion, respectively. In November and December, the payment was N77.35 billion and N84.28 billion, respectively.

In terms of electricity company share of revenue, the report reveals that in the third and fourth quarter of 2022 Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company customers paid the highest.

NBS noted that the Ikeja DisCo generated N40.5 billion and N45.62 billion in the third and fourth quarters of 2022, respectively.

Also, NBS revealed that the number of electricity customers in Nigeria increased from 10.93 million in the third quarter to 11.05 million in the fourth quarter.

Ibadan DisCo recorded the highest number of electricity customers, showing an increase from 2.17 million in the third quarter to 2.22 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Benin DisCo recorded fewer electricity customers in the fourth quarter than it did in Q3 2022.

It had 1.25 million customers in the third quarter of 2022, and had 1.18 million customers in the fourth quarter of 2022.

On the highest number of electricity customers, Ikeja DisCo came fourth behind Ibadan, Abuja, and Enugu DisCos in the third and fourth quarters of 2022.

