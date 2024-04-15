Nigerians plunged into darkness as national grid collapses again

Many homes across Nigeria have been thrown into darkness after the nation’s national grid suffered another collapse.

The latest incident was the second in just one month and third this year.

Monday’s collapse of the national grid comes on the heels of the increase in the tariff of Band A customers (those who have 20 hours of power supply) by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) on April 4.

Data supplied by the National System Operator, a semi-autonomous unit in the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), showed that the grid collapsed at about 3 a.m on Monday.

The TCN, was still battling to restore the grid as supply rose to 250 MW, with Abuja and Lagos Distribution Companies having the highest load of 80 MW, Ibadan Disco with 50 MW, and Benin Disco with 40 MW.

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) on Monday alerted its customers of the total system collapse, causing blackout in the entire South-East.

EEDC in a statement issued by its Head of Corporate Communications, Emeka Eze, said the incident occurred at about 2:00 a m. on Monday.

The company, however, assured residents of the region that efforts are being put in place to ensure that normalcy is restored soon.

The statement read: “This resulted in the loss of supply to all our interface TCN stations. Consequently, we were unable to provide service to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo States.

“However, the situation is gradually being resolved as we received supplies at Awada TCN station, Onitsha, at 7:30am.

“We are in constant communication with the relevant authorities awaiting full restoration of supply by the National Control Centre, NCC, Oshogbo”.

