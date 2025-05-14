Nigerians pray for football star Taiwo Awoniyi following life threatening injury

Nigerians have been united in praying for Super Eagles and Nottingham Forest striker, Taiwo Awoniyi, following a life threatening injury he suffered after colliding with a goal post in an EPL match against Leicester City on Sunday.

The striker suffered a ruptured intestine after colliding with the post while chasing after a ball and after receiving a lengthy treatment, attempted to play on despite being in clear discomfort.

The 27-year-old was rushed to hospital on Monday evening after further investigations by Forest’s medical staff revealed just how serious his condition was and required urgent abdominal surgery on Tuesday which forced doctors to place him in an induced coma following emergency abdominal surgery.

A statement by the club late Tuesday confirmed that “Awoniyi is recovering well from a serious abdominal injury sustained against Leicester City on May 11, 2025.”

“He underwent urgent surgery and is supported by his family and the club.

“The Club can confirm Taiwo Awoniyi has undergone urgent surgery following an abdominal injury sustained during Sunday’s match against Leicester City.

“Everyone at Nottingham Forest sends their best wishes to Taiwo. The Club will provide further updates when appropriate,” the statement added.

Awoniyi’s injury has however, united Nigerian football lovers who have taken to social media to pray for his quick recovery with many offering their sincere prayers and well wishes for the football star.

Others have also blamed the match officials for not stopping the move earlier before signaling for offside after Awoniyi collided with the post, while some have blamed his club officials for not substituting the striker after he sustained the injury.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now