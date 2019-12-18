Nigerians react angrily to N37billion approval for National Assembly renovation

The news of the approval of a budget of N37BN billion for the renovation of the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari has drawn the anger of several Nigerians who have been expressing their displeasure.

Nigerians on social media, especially Twitter on Tuesday condemned the approval, describing it as absurd, daylight robbery and self serving on the part of members of the National Assembly, and not just insentive but also a negation of the anti-corruption posture of President Buhari.

Many Nigerian Twitter users, who poured out their anger on the approval, wondered why a building that cost N7 billion to construct would now require N37 billion to renovate when the buildings have not suffered any form of disaster.

Others, who felt the allocation and approval reeked of ‘scratch my back I scratch your back’ attitude, opined that President Buhari approved the allocation because of the speedy approval the lawmakers gave his $30 billion loan request, while others condemned the development, comparing the N37 billion allocation for National Assembly Complex renovation to the paltry N40 billion said to have been allocated to education in the 2020 budget signed into law on Tuesday by the President.

A popular Twitter user and die-hard supporter of the Buhari administration, Kayode Ogundamisi, with the Twitter handle @ogundamisi tweeted “Daylight Robbery is when over $100m is budgeted for “renovation of of the National Assembly.” Is it even a priority bto spend N37bn on the National Assembly? The National Secretariat/Hospital in Abuja are in need of more renovations than any other national building”

Another Twitter user, Ebere Nwankwo, with the Twitter handle @eberenwankwor asked “Where did Nigerians offend the 9th Assembly? How did they approve such idiocy; N37bn for renovation of National Assembly & paltry N48bn for capital expenditure in education…. No roads …. No good health facilities”

Another user with Twitter handle @omokiikan, wrote “Our President have just approved N37 billion to renovate a building that will house 109 people when our roads are bad, refineries not working, no drugs in our hospitals and so on. But if I talk, they will say it’s hate speech.”

