Nigerians react as Mercy Chinwo thrills crowd at PDP rally (VIDEO)

Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, performed at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rally in Akwa Ibom State on Tuesday.

The singer thrilled the crowd with some of her hit tracks at the rally.

Chinwo’s performance at the rally has been met with different reactions from fans many of whom questioned why a gospel artist would perform at a political rally.

READ ALSO: Gospel artiste, Mercy Chinwo addresses ‘haters’ as she marks one month in marriage

Others however argued that she was only doing her job as an artist paid to entertain the people.

Watch the video below.

Mercy Chinwo of all her songs sang ‘Obi na aso mu’ in a PDP event. Our God works in mysterious ways. Everyone in Nigeria must know the name Peter OBI before February next year. pic.twitter.com/GuKTtVKRHO — Ocular Priest 👁️ (@Dr_chazduke) November 8, 2022

Read reactions from social media users below.

PDP invite Mercy Chinwo come their Rally today for Akwaibom. E reach to sing praise and worship because Wetin PDP dey go through now really need God intervention 😂 — Chlorpheniramine #OBIdients 🇳🇬 (@VictorIsrael_) November 8, 2022

There is nothing wrong in Mercy Chinwo performing at PDP’s rally in Uyo. Allow her to be. It is not by force for someone to support your party or otherwise. — Woye (@woye1) November 8, 2022

Mercy Chinwo don cash out from Akwa Ibom PDP 😂. Election for Nigeria na money making period. pic.twitter.com/88QbiCSRMj — Quantum of Solace 🤍 (@Unkul_Obi) November 8, 2022

I'm yet to fathom why PDP invited Mercy Chinwo to their rally today. A gospel minister in a political rally? I need the video to hear the songs she sang. Does it mean that PDP finally needs God's intervention now? — nemile (@Eduloves1000) November 8, 2022

Not Mercy Chinwo singing

"Obi na sọ m"

at a PDP gathering.

😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 She's Obidient. https://t.co/uziyrErJK4 — Ebukah Emmanuel Nzeji (@Ebukah_Nzeji) November 8, 2022

After campaigning for PDP, mercy chinwo would lead y'all in worship when she performs her hit single "god when?" — TCHI (@So_tChi) November 8, 2022

When are we canceling Mercy Chinwo for performing at PDP rally? — Foundational Nupe Lawyer (@Egi_nupe_) November 8, 2022

PDP paid Mercy Chinwo come their Rally today for Akwaibom. E reach to sing praise and worship because Wetin PDP dey go through now really need God intervention 😂 — 𝔹𝕒𝕒𝕝-ℙ𝕖𝕣𝕒𝕫𝕚𝕞 (@ohenkay) November 8, 2022

Naija people dey carry politics for head like gala! Mercy Chinwo performed at PDP rally in Akwa Ibom and some people want to crucify her! It is laughable because she is an artist doing her job and performance doesn't equate endorsement. So an APC doctor can't treat a PDP patient? — Ijeoma Ifeanyi (@IjeomaIfeanyi04) November 8, 2022

Mercy Chinwo performed at the PDP rally in Akwaibom as per rally of the ministers of God. Fraudsters everywhere parading as ministers. Ministers of their pocket. Apparently, she's paid with millions stolen from Akwaibom state coffers. #MoneyMinisters#FakeMinisters #Frauds — Ozioma. S. Kanu (@88ideass) November 8, 2022

Pdp campaign in Akwa ibom is very uninspiring. The women there look tired and uninterested like they were forced to attend. All Mercy Chinwo’s attempt to cheer them up with her vocals is proving futile. — CHIZOM (@iam_polymath) November 8, 2022

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now