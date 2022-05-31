Connect with us

News

Nigerians react as singer, Brymo, backs Tinubu to become president

Published

3 mins ago

on

Brymo blows hot over underrated tag, says ‘retarded’ media influencers make him appear unpopular

Nigerian recording artiste, Olawale Oloforo, better known as Brymo has come under fire on social media after he gave national leader of the All Progressive Congressive (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu the nod to emerge as the next President of Nigeria.

The multi-talented musician showed support for Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, and presidential aspirant of APC.

The music star took to his Twitter page on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, where he gave reasons why Tinubu is the best candidate to rule the country.

“Yet… he’s the one with a plan, we all know that… Let a city boy be president for once!.. never met the man, or anyone who represents, or is acquainted to him, or even his relations and political affiliates – and if we stopped trying to kill them off for being old,” he replied a follower.

As his tweet began to gain engagement on the social media app, the singer continued to give justifications as to why the politician’s candidature was the best bet.

“You may be trying for God knows why, I am just looking for the best options there are, something to bridge the aspirational divide.. and it is my country as well, I have natural rights to pick a candidate and speak for why!!”

Read also :Why Nigeria is not working —Singer Brymo

Brymo’s perceived shocking support for Tinubu has raised several eyebrows on social media and he has been called out for it.

Here is a cross section of comments from social media commentators.

Read below.

