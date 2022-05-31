Nigerians react as singer, Brymo, backs Tinubu to become president

Nigerian recording artiste, Olawale Oloforo, better known as Brymo has come under fire on social media after he gave national leader of the All Progressive Congressive (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu the nod to emerge as the next President of Nigeria.

The multi-talented musician showed support for Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, and presidential aspirant of APC.

The music star took to his Twitter page on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, where he gave reasons why Tinubu is the best candidate to rule the country.

“Yet… he’s the one with a plan, we all know that… Let a city boy be president for once!.. never met the man, or anyone who represents, or is acquainted to him, or even his relations and political affiliates – and if we stopped trying to kill them off for being old,” he replied a follower.

Yet… he’s the one with a plan, we all know that… Let a city boy be president for once!.. never met the man, or any one who represents, or is acquainted to him, or even his relations and political affiliates – and if we stopped trying to kill them off for being old https://t.co/0aZHa6UpN5 — Ọláwálé Ọlọ́fọọ̀rọ̀ (@BrymOlawale) May 31, 2022

As his tweet began to gain engagement on the social media app, the singer continued to give justifications as to why the politician’s candidature was the best bet.

“You may be trying for God knows why, I am just looking for the best options there are, something to bridge the aspirational divide.. and it is my country as well, I have natural rights to pick a candidate and speak for why!!”

Read also :Why Nigeria is not working —Singer Brymo

You may be trying for God knows why, I am just looking for the best options there are, something to bridge the aspirational divide.. and it is my country as well, I have natural rights to pick a candidate and speak for why!!. — Ọláwálé Ọlọ́fọọ̀rọ̀ (@BrymOlawale) May 31, 2022

Brymo’s perceived shocking support for Tinubu has raised several eyebrows on social media and he has been called out for it.

Here is a cross section of comments from social media commentators.

Read below.

They started giving this one his flowers now he’s over his head capping carelessly again. No be only City boy, Harry Maguire ni. — LERRY 👑 (@_AsiwajuLerry) May 31, 2022

The most disgraceful thing is seeing a typical yoruba man disliking BAT.. igbo people did their assignment well on that. They made sure u y'all yoruba fools hate ur own and non single igbo person is against peter obi.. mumu yoruba people, who do u think is f target in endsarz msc — Bashcartel (@Bashcartel1) May 31, 2022

Speaking about dirty states, Lagos ranks first… I am not from Lagos State. So which state do you want me to talk about? — UC Maxwell (@UkomahM) May 31, 2022

Same Lag that the Baba can't get himself 1 of the best hospital to treat himself, had to travel out of the state, same Lag non of his children nd children of MC OluOmo can't study in, Same Lag that doesn't have working railway system by 2022 around the state… Failure defender. — PRO SUCCESS 🇨🇦💡 (@EridamiS) May 31, 2022

Jesus Christ…this man is actually advocating for Tinubu…talent no mean say person get sense o… I read somewhere and I decided to come and see for my self… — Ooni of Anambra (@JOSEPHOSITA12) May 31, 2022

Brymo, and his hot takes🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️na only music I Dey agree with. — MONI (@mayorbaze) May 31, 2022

Shut up your mouth… U re an APC boy… Werey dey disguise — Anambra Finest 🦋🥇💰 (@RUgochris) May 31, 2022

This same derelict cargo Tinubu, person wey get Parkinson already. Una too dey love suffering. So far as it's your kinsman. Tinubu only has ego to achieve for being Nigerian president. Nothing more. He won't improve anything, he will only use Nigeria as gifts to his cronies — AdessiOloye ThePrime (@bigBETA993) May 31, 2022

Egbon. Music no pay u again.. I can feel ur pain.

Get the bag brr.🤣Esinwin.

Thank God say u no elevate pass dis level

Ooleeeeku! Tell me something wey I no fit do. Lol we understand u better now! Esick

E papa no show during #endsars bt the Werey wan show face now bcos cash out — Yulove (@RealYulove) May 31, 2022

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now