Nigerians react to Anthony Joshua’s acquisition of NIN

Reactions have trailed the acquisition of the Nigerian National Identification Number (NIN) by world heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua.

The National Identification Management Commission (NIMC) made it know on Tuesday night that the British-born fighter, whose mother is Nigerian, has been handed the NIN slip.

“Anthony Joshua @anthonyfjoshua enrolls for the National Identification Number and issued his NIN slip,” the NIMC posted on social media.

Anthony Joshua @anthonyfjoshua enrolls for the National Identification Number and issued his NIN slip. pic.twitter.com/GS1osa6Rea — NIMC (@nimc_ng) February 18, 2020

Read Also: Anthony Joshua presents belts to President Buhari in UK

On Wednesday, Twitter had the story trending, with most comments from Nigerians directed at the NIMC and the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Joshua, who regained his heavyweight belts after defeating Andy Ruiz in Saudi Arabia, is set to fight Kubrat Pulev to defend them.

Join the conversation

Opinions