Nigerians regret voting for Buhari, APC —Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, says a vast majority of Nigerians are now regretting electing President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) into power in 2015 and 2019.

Ortom, who bared his mind on Thursday shortly after signing the State Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Bill into law in Makurdi, said Nigerians in every part of the country are now feeling sorry for themselves “considering the level of insecurity and biting economic hardship in the country.”

Ortom also lampooned those he tagged as mediocres and sycophants who surround the President without telling him the real truth about what was happening in the country.

“These mediocre and sycophants and corrupt people that are in the government are deceiving you, the President. But I must tell you the truth that all is not well.

“You need to listen to us, you need to listen to the voice of the masses who elected you, because they may have been deceived, now we are sorry that we elected you as President of this country,” the Governor said.

He added that with the way Nigeria was going, all was not “well with the country and there is every need for the President to listen to the cries of Nigerians and come up with policies that would mitigate the economic hardship in the country.”

The Benue Governor, therefore, urged Nigerians of voting age to ensure they all have their Permanent Voters Card handy ahead of the 2023 election in order to vote out the APC government for inflicting so much pains on the masses.

