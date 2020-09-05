Nigerians shouldn’t relax yet, Covid-19 still very much around –Ooni of Ife

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, has called on Nigerians not to relent yet in the observation of necessary protocols set to curtail the spread of COVID-19 as cases continue to drop.

Oba Ogunwusi who issued the warning on Friday while speaking with State House correspondents after a courtesy visit to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said that the virus was still very much around.

However, the monarch said he was hopeful that COVID-19 pandemic would soon end and people will return to normal lives and activities.

“No, we cannot relax; it is not possible; COVID-19 is real; we have to keep protecting ourselves.

“We have to be very careful; thank God the Federal Government is looking at how to open the economy the more.

“We should follow the COVID-19 guidelines, and we should not relax, but what the government is doing is that they are opening up the economy.

“We will continue to live and continue to pray that COVID-19 should finally leave us alone so that we will continue with our normal lives and activities.’’

According to him, traditional rulers will continue to do more to sensitize the people on what is going on in the world as Nigeria is not an exception.

“Some of our people who do not believe in it, we have to let them know.

“We are very fortunate in Nigeria; the cases are sort of mild; but how many people are coming out for the test?

“What is critical is that we have not really had a huge community breakdown, community infections.

“So, we thank God Almighty that has helped thus far and will also give credit to the people in the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19; they have done very well,’’ he said.

