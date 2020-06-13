Latest Politics Top Stories

Nigerians slam Aisha Buhari as she asks IGP to release her staff

June 13, 2020
DSS releases Aisha Buhari's ADC
By Ripples Nigeria

Some Nigerians have taken to twitter to slam the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, for calling on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, to release her aides from detention.

Aisha had in a series of tweets Friday night raised the alarm regarding the alleged arrest and detention of some of her personal aides.

The aides were reportedly detained based on the orders of the Chief Security Officer to the President, Idris Kassim.

RipplesNigeria gathered that Sabiu Yusuf, a nephew to President Buhari who also serves as one of his Personal Assistants, had returned from Lagos to Abuja and drove straight to the Presidential Villa instead of an isolation center.

It was alleged that Mrs Buhari’s aides prevented him from entering, but he refused and got the police to arrest the aides.

She tweeted “That Covid-19 is real and still very much around in our nation is not in doubt. Consequently, I call on all relevant government agencies to enforce the Quarantine Act signed by Mr. President and ensure no one is found violating this law and the NCDC guidelines especially on interstate travel without the necessary exemptions for movement of essentials.

“Anyone who does that should at the very least be made to undergo a-14 day mandatory isolation no matter who the person is, no one should be above the law and the Police command will do well to remember that.

“Finally, I call on the IGP to release my assigned Staff who are still in the custody of the police in order to avoid putting their lives in danger or exposure to Covid-19 while in their custody.”

Many Nigerians have slammed her request for being selfish. See some reactions

See some of the comments:

