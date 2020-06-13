Nigerians slam Aisha Buhari as she asks IGP to release her staff

Some Nigerians have taken to twitter to slam the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, for calling on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, to release her aides from detention.

Aisha had in a series of tweets Friday night raised the alarm regarding the alleged arrest and detention of some of her personal aides.

The aides were reportedly detained based on the orders of the Chief Security Officer to the President, Idris Kassim.

RipplesNigeria gathered that Sabiu Yusuf, a nephew to President Buhari who also serves as one of his Personal Assistants, had returned from Lagos to Abuja and drove straight to the Presidential Villa instead of an isolation center.

It was alleged that Mrs Buhari’s aides prevented him from entering, but he refused and got the police to arrest the aides.

She tweeted “That Covid-19 is real and still very much around in our nation is not in doubt. Consequently, I call on all relevant government agencies to enforce the Quarantine Act signed by Mr. President and ensure no one is found violating this law and the NCDC guidelines especially on interstate travel without the necessary exemptions for movement of essentials.

“Anyone who does that should at the very least be made to undergo a-14 day mandatory isolation no matter who the person is, no one should be above the law and the Police command will do well to remember that.

“Finally, I call on the IGP to release my assigned Staff who are still in the custody of the police in order to avoid putting their lives in danger or exposure to Covid-19 while in their custody.”

Many Nigerians have slammed her request for being selfish. See some reactions

See some of the comments:

The only time Aisha Buhari speaks up is when her personal interest is threatened in Aso Rock Aside that, all she does is wear Hijab up and down, commission useless projects and pose for pictures Has she said anything about Uwa yet? Or Abba Kyari disconnected the TV in her room? — Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) June 12, 2020

Corona is not killing as the way bandit killing in northrn Nigeria but you're mute on tht you didn't say anything innocent people are dying just like that between Monday to now almost 200 presons were killed in btwn KTN,skt & zmfr what is your respnse on that we need pstve action — Dan_Kabiru (@KabirArmayau) June 12, 2020

The popular saying "there can never be a smoke without fire" was dedicated to mrs Aisha Buhari, if you think nigerians will raise voice for the release of your staff, then u are a joker ma, We've been trending #EndSARS on this app for ages, never have u for once address d matter — OMOTAYO Of Lagos 🇳🇬 (@Tee_Classiquem1) June 13, 2020

I wish you would come out as a mother and get your husband to address the hungervirus in the land occasioned by his non-performance. #Charitybeginsathome — Sylvester Ebhodaghe (@Sylvester2006) June 12, 2020

News: Gender violence related news. Aisha Buhari: Server not found. News: Banditry and Terrorism ravaging some parts of the Country. Aisha Buhari: No display. News: Police arrested Aisha Buhari staff for 2 seconds. Aisha Buhari: Hello Nigerians…. — Premier (@SodiqTade) June 12, 2020

Patience Jonathan had a say in almost everything. She made her voice known. We laughed then because she wasn't eloquent. We thought her husband was not in control because of that. Now Buhari is not in control(or not aware), Aisha Buhari is not in control Who is in control then? — the Morris Monye factor (@Morris_Monye) June 13, 2020

That Aisha Buhari woman should never be taken serious. She disappears when there are pressing matters and reappears when an insect touches her skin. Where tf was she when we were preaching against rape? Black lives doesn’t matter to her? It’s her staff’s that she’s wailing about — Aunty timmie (@timmie__) June 13, 2020

They've touched Aisha Buhari personally; she's up on twitter ranting. Who go listen to her tape? Where was her voice when people who voted her phenomenally incompetent husband were being roasted by bandits in Katsina State? — FS Yusuf, AMIIM (Nonpartisan Democrat) (@FS_Yusuf_) June 12, 2020

1. Aisha Buhari orders residence of Buhari’s aide Sabiu “Tunde” Yusuf sealed off. It was gathered that Yusuf was to be arrested yesterday’s evening but had to escape by jumping through the fence alongside two of his security aides. — Adetutu Balogun, MBA (@Tutsy22) June 12, 2020

2015, I wasn’t here, but these memes are enof GEJ cried, his wife genuinely shed tears during the Chibok Girls kidnap. People made jest of them, laughed at Patience Where’s Aisha Buhari now? Arewa swore Ebele was their enemy Soyinka, Amaechi, Tinubu, Oshiomole fought GEJ to KO pic.twitter.com/oEPLu4VgsZ — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) June 11, 2020

How can Buhari’s Personal Assistant, Sabiu Yusuf aka Tunde, order the arrest and detention of Usman Shugaba, ADC, to Aisha Buhari, her Escort Commander and others because he was asked to self isolate after being in contact with COVID19 patients? pic.twitter.com/qD9cLJbGco — Jackson Ude (@jacksonpbn) June 12, 2020

RIP to Aisha Buhari's Protocol Officer.I remember when Buhari said he wasn't going to waste taxpayers' money running a First Lady's office.They called her 'Wife Of The President' with aides such as a Former Abacha Minister.They eventually got tired of deceiving themselves.Clowns. — Umar Sa'ad Hassan 🇳🇬 (@Alaye_100) June 11, 2020

