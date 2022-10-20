Nigerians slam BBNaija stars for going clubbing after Rico Swavey’s night of tribute

Video of Nigerian reality stars going to a nightclub after attending Rico Swavey’s night of tribute/service of songs on Wednesday has generated criticisms.

The recent video that was shared on the social media platform, Snapchat by Phyna, the winner of the recently concluded Big Brother Naija Level Up competition has raised eyebrows.

In the video shared on the social media platform during the early hours of Thursday, Bella and Phyna were seen smoking as Frodd, a participant in the 2019 Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem season, was dancing with a smile on his face.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the host of the popular reality show, Big Brother Naija was also in the scene with another former contestant, Dorathy Bachor. Other stars in the video include Phyna, and Cross, among others.

Netizens have expressed their disappointment in their stars for choosing to disrespect Rico Swavey. Some social media commentators suggested that the reality stars shouldn’t have uploaded videos of themselves at a nightclub moments after they left Swavey’s night of tribute.

Sequel to Rico’s candle night some ex housemates immediately went to the club, I find this totally absurd, at least respect the dead for just a day. Disrespectful !!pic.twitter.com/qKMDmJnXIK — OTUNBA 🇨🇦 (@ManLikeIcey) October 19, 2022

Here is what social media users have to say;

It's actually so d!sgusting that ex-BBNaija hms were partying at Rico's service of songs, there are many ways to cope with grief but this !sn't one. For crying out loud Rico was involved in a car crash which led to his untimely death; So why the celebration? Very !nsensitive act. — Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha) October 20, 2022

Shameful though, the BbNaija celebrities that were trending Rico's death and slamming Nigerian hospital Doctors and Nurses whilst they could not pull funds for his gofundme. But were celebrating at his funeral popping champagne and spending money Rather insensitive — The_Bearded_Dr_Sina (@the_beardedsina) October 20, 2022

Judging from the takes I’m seeing on my TL I don’t think it’s sensible for a birthday to take place immediately after a burial. I mean, why should you eat cake and dance to music after burying someone. You need to mourn for a while.

Heartless if you ask me… #Phyna𓃰 #bbnaija — Rheetee🍭 (@Rheetee1) October 20, 2022

Lmao Nigerians have to be the most judgemental people in the world aiiiiiik #BBNaija — Strawberry VSOP 🍓🇿🇦 (@KayMosoeunyane) October 20, 2022

People asking how or why the ex-HMs are smoking or smiling at Rico’s tribute, i hope they understand that some people actually intentionally try not to internalize grief as a way of coping with the loss of a loved one. Let people mourn how they know best, please. #bbnaija — Sabi Radio (@TheSabiRadio) October 19, 2022

I don’t think that some of these housemates fade away after bbn… I think they make a conscious effort to disappear because they can’t deal with fans dictating how they live their lives.

You won’t know how annoying control and trolling is until it happens to you.#bbnaija — Rheetee🍭 (@Rheetee1) October 20, 2022

I hope Tukura's birthday party is cancelled bcuz we are still as a collective grieving Rico's death and also remembering our brothers and sisters who were massacred at the lekki till gate#bbnaija — Moon (@SavageNas3) October 20, 2022

