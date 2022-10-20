Connect with us

Nigerians slam BBNaija stars for going clubbing after Rico Swavey’s night of tribute

Published

19 seconds ago

on

Video of Nigerian reality stars going to a nightclub after attending Rico Swavey’s night of tribute/service of songs on Wednesday has generated criticisms.

The recent video that was shared on the social media platform, Snapchat by Phyna, the winner of the recently concluded Big Brother Naija Level Up competition has raised eyebrows.

In the video shared on the social media platform during the early hours of Thursday, Bella and Phyna were seen smoking as Frodd, a participant in the 2019 Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem season, was dancing with a smile on his face.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the host of the popular reality show, Big Brother Naija was also in the scene with another former contestant, Dorathy Bachor. Other stars in the video include Phyna, and Cross, among others.

Tears flow as celebrities honour Rico Swavey at night of tribute

Netizens have expressed their disappointment in their stars for choosing to disrespect Rico Swavey. Some social media commentators suggested that the reality stars shouldn’t have uploaded videos of themselves at a nightclub moments after they left Swavey’s night of tribute.

Watch the videos below.

Here is what social media users have to say;

