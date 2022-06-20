Nigerians slam Obi Cubana for withholding CCTV footage of alleged shootout caused by Burna Boy

Nigerians have taken to the social media platform, Twitter to call out Obi Cubana, the chairman of Cubana Groups for failing to release CCTV footage of the alleged shootout at his night club involving music artiste, Burna Boy.

Earlier, Neme Brielle, the lady whose husband suffered injuries during the incident at Cubana night club a few weeks ago recounted what led to the shootout.

In her statement on Instagram, the lady mentioned that she emerged from the chaotic scene unscathed, albeit, her husband and his friend required surgeries after suffering gunshot injuries on the head and their thighs.

Neme also added in her thread that the Cubana Groups chairman, Obi Cubana reached out to the victims four days after the incident.

Read also: Socialite Obi Cubana blames society, family for youths chasing illegal activities

She added in her statement that Obi Cubana vowed that justice would be served as he would be investigating the pandemonium.

However, Obi Cubana hasn’t reached out to her since Sunday, June 12.

Following her thread on Instagram, Nigerians have taken to their various Twitter accounts to react to the brouhaha.

While Nigerians slammed Burna Boy for failing to curb the situation despite his influence and also disregarding the lady’s marital status, social media commentators are pointing fingers at Obi Cubana for refusing to provide the authorities with the footages from the fateful night despite possessing the power to do so.

Below is a cross section of comments from Nigerians across the microblogging site, Twitter.

The reactions read;

The lady that Burna Boy approached has shared her story, police should take it up, and invite Burna Boy & his friends with guns for their part, Cubana club should provide CCTV & justice must be served. You can't enter a club & be shooting like GTA. — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) June 20, 2022

Obi Cubana would not be providing any cctv footage and you all know why. We probably should implore the services of Fashola and crew – the hidden cctv camera finder pic.twitter.com/wNyhNzWuGX — Mavis Ikpeme (@mavisikpeme) June 20, 2022

This matter is not hard, cubana should produce the CCTV tapes or be shut down with immediate effect, the matter no hard, burna boy won't try this outside, no regard for lives in their own country, but will come and be singing "we are the monsters you made", this is disappointing https://t.co/o7OrW4PtYu — trenches (@waterboy_dml) June 20, 2022

Cubana club should release CCTV footage. Protecting Burna Boy is going to set a terrible precedence and ruin their brand. People shouldn't be allowed to get away with things like this irrespective of who is involved. I dislike when men try to gbajie other men aka like this. — Ajị bussu onye mpiawa azu🏳️‍🌈 (@AfamDeluxo) June 20, 2022

Cubana should simply provide CCTV footage for the Burna Boy incident. It is that simple unless he is trying to coverup. — Dapsy𓃵 (@symplyDAPO) June 20, 2022

If Obi Cubana indeed wiped out the CCTV footage of that day then I feel sorry for those who still club there, you are not safe. — TIFE🇬🇧🌚 (@ZeekiHodl) June 20, 2022

Honestly I really wish to hear what burna boy would say to all these accusations! Someone said she’s married and you still sent your boys the second time? Cubana needs to provide that CCTV footage, police needs to come in and justice must be served. Nobody is above the law !! — Oyindamola🙄 (@dammiedammie35) June 20, 2022

They didn't allow the victims to go into the club with their private police escorts but allowed Burna & his thugs? Cubana should simply provide the CCTV footage. This is oppression & bullying! What if someone died from the gunshots??? https://t.co/l4T9e3vEzZ — Sammy Sammy (@scad_official) June 20, 2022

Just forget about the CCTV, it’s gone. Good morning, I’m awake. — Odinaka. 🥂 (@TheAjibolaGrey) June 20, 2022

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now