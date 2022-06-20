Connect with us

Entertainment

Nigerians slam Obi Cubana for withholding CCTV footage of alleged shootout caused by Burna Boy

Published

15 seconds ago

on

Nigerians slam Obi Cubana for withholding CCTV footage of alleged shootout caused by Burna Boy

Nigerians have taken to the social media platform, Twitter to call out Obi Cubana, the chairman of Cubana Groups for failing to release CCTV footage of the alleged shootout at his night club involving music artiste, Burna Boy.

Earlier, Neme Brielle, the lady whose husband suffered injuries during the incident at Cubana night club a few weeks ago recounted what led to the shootout.

In her statement on Instagram, the lady mentioned that she emerged from the chaotic scene unscathed, albeit, her husband and his friend required surgeries after suffering gunshot injuries on the head and their thighs.

Neme also added in her thread that the Cubana Groups chairman, Obi Cubana reached out to the victims four days after the incident.

Read also: Socialite Obi Cubana blames society, family for youths chasing illegal activities

She added in her statement that Obi Cubana vowed that justice would be served as he would be investigating the pandemonium.

However, Obi Cubana hasn’t reached out to her since Sunday, June 12.

Following her thread on Instagram, Nigerians have taken to their various Twitter accounts to react to the brouhaha.

While Nigerians slammed Burna Boy for failing to curb the situation despite his influence and also disregarding the lady’s marital status, social media commentators are pointing fingers at Obi Cubana for refusing to provide the authorities with the footages from the fateful night despite possessing the power to do so.

Below is a cross section of comments from Nigerians across the microblogging site, Twitter.

The reactions read;

Opinions

