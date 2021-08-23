Business
Nigerians spend $1.04bn on food imports in six months
Nigerians spent $1.04 billion on food importation in first six months of 2021 as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) increased its foreign exchange supply to importers.
Breakdown of the forex usage between January to June, shows that $163.60 million was spent on food products import in the first month of this year.
The amount increased to $197.73 million in February, and in the following month, $171.05 million was spent as the forex supplied dropped further towards the end of H1 2021.
In April, over $156.30 million was used for importation of food products, and in May, the forex supply declined again to $135.76 million, but ended June food import with $213.58 million.
2021 H1 import levels surpass previous periods
The import level rose by 23.81 percent when compared to the forex used to import food into Africa’s largest economy last year H1, which was put at $840.18 million.
Read also: Naira falls on black market after forex ban for food imports
This year’s First-Half disbursement was higher than the $1.02 billion spent on food import in 2019 as Nigeria benefits from being one of the less affected countries amid the rising COVID-19 delta variant.
Factors that pushed 2020 forex usage down
Gap between H1 2021 and the corresponding period was induced by the COVID-19 pandemic, the trade movement restriction, as well as short supply of FX from forex generating sector like aviation.
Another factor that impacted supply of forex during the COVID-19 thick period was the directive from President Muhammadu Buhari to the CBN, ordering the apex bank not to release forex.
The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, had quoted Buhari as saying, “Nobody importing food should be given money.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...