Nigerians spend N479bn on MTN airtime, data, others in three months

MTN Nigeria has reported that N479.10 billion was generated from sales of airtime, data, SMS, and other business-related services in Q2 2022, rising by 18.02% from the N405.94 billion of Q2 2021.

However, despite the revenue growth, MTN Nigeria recorded a dip in one of its major revenue sources, Voice (airtime), which fell to N200.74 billion in the period under review, failing to surpass the N203.98 billion recorded in Q2 2021.

The telecommunications company was saved by growth in data segment, after the y’ello network grossed N185.54 billion between April to June 2022, generating more than the N122.82 billion MTN subscribers spent in the same period in the second quarter last year.

Read also: MTN Nigeria generates N471bn from airtime, data sales in three months

MTN Nigeria also grew earnings from SMS, reporting Nigerians sent text messages worth N16.45 billion within the three months of Q2 2022, raising the turnover from the segment above the N11 billion grossed from its users in Q2 2021.

At the end of the period in review, MTN Nigeria was able to close the second quarter of this year with N84.80 billion profit after tax, in contrast to the N68.08 billion profit the network provider had recorded a year before.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now