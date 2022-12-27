Nigerians spend over N166m watching movies at cinemas during Christmas

Despite the current economic challenges in the country, Nigerians spent over N166 million during Christmas weekend watching 17 movies at cinemas.

The amount was spent between Friday, December 23, 2022, and Sunday, December 25, 2022.

The figures are contained in the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) weekly box office information published on its website.

A breakdown from the report showed that 59,349 people walked into various cinemas across the country in two days.

This impressive turnout of movie lovers comes at a time many Nigerians are struggling financially and the high cost of living in the country.

Streaming movie services such as Netflix are also giving cinemas the run for their money but the love for the big screen remains a strong attraction.

Data breakdown shows that out of the number in attendance 29,017 showed interest in Nollywood movies while 30,332 were in the cinemas for foreign movies.

Funke’s Akindele film, Battle on Buka street topped the chart of the most watched movie with 17,518 attendees and gross revenue of N48.21 million.

This was followed by Avatar: The Way Q Water watched by 14,406 earning cinemas a whopping N44.39 million.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever came third in the most-watched movie with 10,757 attendees and gross revenue of N30.89 million.

