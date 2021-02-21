Nigerians spent N4.82tr on recharge card in 2020 | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Nigerians spent N4.82tr on recharge card in 2020
Despite the crushing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Nigerian economy, mobile telecommunication subscribers in Nigeria spent about N4.82 trillion on airtime purchases in 2020, Ripples Nigeria reports.
A breakdown of the figure by the online platform revealed that Nigerians spent an average of N340.1 billion monthly and N11.18 billion daily on the purchase of airtime.
The Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) which is based on the number of subscribers obtained from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the latest industry’s Average Revenue Per User provided by Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) was pegged at N1,725.
The average revenue per user is the amount of money that a company would expect to generate from an individual customer while the MNOs were Airtel, MTN, GLO, and 9mobile.
Analysis of the subscribers’ data from NCC website showed that Nigeria had 186 million subscribers in January and 187.4 million in February.
The figures for other months are – March (189.3 million); April (190.3 million); May (191.9 million); June (195.9 million); July (198.9 million); August (203.1 million); September (204.8 million); October (207.57 million); November (207.53 million); and December (204.2 million).
In calculating how much was made by the mobile phone operators, Ripples Nigeria multiplied the ARPU by the monthly GSM subscribers in the country.
READ ALSO: Nigeria’s active telephone subscribers hit 208m
In January, the operators earned N320 billion and N323.2 billion by February ending.
In March, the figure increased to N326.5 billion and N329.47 billion in April.
By May, the revenue rose to N331.7 billion and N338.8 billion in June.
The figure increased further to N343.1 billion at the end of July.
The total revenue earned by the operators hit N203.1million and moved up to N350.32 billion in September.
The figures for October, November and December were N358.5 billion, N357.9 billion, and N352.2 billion respectively, bringing the total sum spent by Nigerians to access telecommunication service to N4.82 trillion in 2020.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Messi scores, sets club-record but Barca drop points in Cardiz draw
Lionel Messi set the record of most La Liga appearances for Barcelona as he played his 506th league game against...
Djokovic wins 18th Grand Slam title with third successive Australian Open triumph
Novak Djokovic has become an 18-time Grand Slam champion after successfully defending the Australian Open title he won in 2020...
Aina, Maja in action as Lookman scores Fulham winner against Sheffield Utd
Super Eagles duo of Ola and Josh Maja were in action for Fulham in their 1-0 win over Sheffield United...
Super Falcons top standings after beating Uzbekistan in Turkish women’s Cup
Nigeria women’s senior football team Super Falcons have continued their impressive run at the ongoing Turkish women’s tourney. The team,...
Iwobi plays sub role as Everton win derby to compound Liverpool’s woes
Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi played as a late substitute for Everton in their 2-0 victory over Liverpool in the...
Latest Tech News
UK COURT RULING AGAINST UBER: What implications for other cab hailing apps?
The UK Supreme Court, on Friday, February 19, ruled that Uber drivers be treated as workers, acknowledging their entitlement to...
NASA’s Perseverance rover successfully lands on Mars, sends first images
After traveling through a 292.5 million miles journey from Earth, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Perseverance rover has...
Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to split annual rent into monthly installments. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to...
Nigeria’s techpreneur, Agboola, listed among TIME’s 100 most influential people. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Olugbenga Agboola features on...
Jeff Bezos displaces Elon Musk as world’s richest man. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Jeff Bezos displaces rival Elon...
Uncovered Fund launches $15m African startup fund. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Japanese VC launches $15m African...