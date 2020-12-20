Nigerians still love and trust Buhari –Garba Shehu

Mallam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, says that despite the mischief being peddled by enemies of Nigeria, Nigerians still love and trust the president to take the country out of its present unpalatable situation.

Shehu said this in an article titled, “Five takeaways from the safe return of 344 Kankara schoolboys”, and released on Sunday, December 20. He added that the “Buhari administration has the will and unquestionable capacity to protect Nigerians.”

Shehu noted that Nigerians who entrusted Buhari with the leadership of the country by voting for him twice had continued to display the spirit of brotherhood and love for President Buhari during the trying time.

“Those who doubt this government’s resolve are mischievous. It is an administration empowered to draw enormous resilience from innate reservoirs of human resources, a network of reliable intelligence sources, and demonstrated expertise in scenario building and mediation,” Shehu wrote.

“One must never take for granted the Nigerian spirit of brotherhood or their love for their President.

“The outpouring of solidarity and support for the administration cuts across all divides, from far and wide, from expected and unexpected quarters.

“Nigerians have shown that in moments of national grief, they are truly their brother’s keepers and the events of the last few days have clearly demonstrated this residue.”

Shehu lambasted those he described as unpatriotic elements who profit from misfortune, saying their actions are not only shameful but must be condemned by all Nigerians.

“There will always be profiteers from other people’s misfortune. The lack of patriotism shown by few unnecessary elements in a moment of national distress was crass, shameful and despicable.

“If they are not directly affected by a tragedy or no immediate family member involved, it is fair game for them and time to gloat or even make a few fast bucks. Indeed emergency activists thought they could cash in on these schoolboys and their parents’ misfortune devoid of their conscience.

“While patriotic Nigerians prayed for the boys’ quick return, these merchants of fortune were renting crowds, creating certain suspicious hashtags, opening bank accounts for the sole aim of soliciting funds for a cause they thought would linger.

“What will they do now with the one million T-Shirts they have produced? This is hugely shameful.”

“The scavengers should do the honourable thing by refunding the monies they have so far gathered from individuals, groups and corporate organisation for the now futile campaign to discredit their fatherland,” Shehu concluded.

