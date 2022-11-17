‘Nigerians suffering due to insecurity, need help,’ National Security Adviser tells Reps panel

The National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, on Thursday admitted that Nigerians are suffering and terribly in need of help due to the lingering insecurity in different parts of the country.

Monguno, who stated this when he appeared before the House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence to defend his agency’s 2023 budget, said the insecurity is not peculiar to Nigeria.

The NSA reiterated President Muhammadu Buhari’s promise to bequeath a safer and more prosperous Nigeria to his successor in 2023.

He said: “I must say that the type of insecurity that confronts us is not peculiar just to Nigeria, but it’s a global thing. And in today’s context, we can only overcome this problem when we recognise the importance of intelligence as being the driver against insecurity.

“It is important that all the problems I present are taken into consideration by this very important committee. We hinge all our hope and aspirations on whatever actions your [committee] will take in solving the myriads of problems that confront us, and I want to assure you that the problems are quite enormous.

“Please, honourable members, I want you to set aside whatever other competing considerations there are. President Muhammadu Buhari has the desire to hand over to whoever is going to inherit what he is working on right now — a safer Nigeria. It is true and I have to be very honest with you.

“I am also happy to inform you that at the recently concluded ministerial retreat which was organised by the office of the secretary to the government to the federation on behalf of the president — the Senate president and the honourable speaker of the House of Representatives were there — I highlighted briefly some of the problems confronting us and they have all agreed to help us solve them.

“I am appealing to your conscience. All of you represent different parts of this country and I know you have the interest of Nigeria at heart. Our people are suffering; they are weeping; they are wailing; they are moaning; they are gnashing their teeth. We must help them.

“We have our own limitations as intelligence agencies. The rest can only be done through the legislative drive.”

