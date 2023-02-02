Nigerians throw caution to the wind, strip in banking hall as Naira scarcity bites (VIDEO)

Many Nigerians have been forced to endure long queues in the banking malls and Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) stands in the last few days due to the scarcity of the new Naira notes.

In a video that surfaced on social media during the week, a woman stripped in a banking hall to the surprise of bank officials and other customers in the premises.

The woman complained that her child was chased out of school over the non-payment of required fees.

She blamed her travails on scarcity of the new Naira notes across the counter and ATM stands.

In another scene at Access Bank Plc in Lagos, a middle-aged man stripped while clambering onto the counter as he protested the scarcity of cash.

Read also:CASH SCARCITY: Pain Nigerians must endure for things to get better —Finance minister, Ahmed

Onlookers and bank officials appealed to him to no avail

Meanwhile, many Point of Sales (PoS) operators have taken advantage of the situation to make brisk business.

A PoS operator told Ripples Nigeria in Ketu area of Lagos that he searched for the new notes as far as the Lagos Island.

He added many operators now charge N1000 for every N10,000 withdrawal for the new currency notes and N500 for N10,000 for the old ones.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, on October 26 last year announced the redesign of the N200, N500 and N1,000 notes.

He also announced January 31 as the deadline for the withdrawal of the old current notes from circulation.

The apex bank had since extended the deadline for the Naira swap till February 10.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now