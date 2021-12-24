Nigerians to enjoy free train ride from Dec. 24 to Jan. 5

As part of efforts to ease the transportation cost for Nigerians during the festive period, the Federal Government has declared free train rides for the citizens from Friday, December 24, 2021, to Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

The free train rides was announced on Friday by the Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Fidet Okhiria, while briefing journalists in Abuja.

He said the free services will cover all the standard gauge and narrow gauge services of the NRC across its network.

These include the Abuja-Kaduna train service, Lagos-Ibadan train service, Warri-Itakpe, Kano-Lagos; Minna-Kaduna and Aba-Port Harcourt.

”The decision which was made in collaboration with the Ministry of Transportation, is to ease movement of citizens during the yuletide,” he said.

READ ALSO: Train services grounded as railway workers begin warning strike

“This is to help ease the cost of transportation and enable citizens to move easily enjoy the festive period,” Okhiria added.

“This is part of government’s commitment to ease the sufferings of the generality of Nigerians.

“I want to however, advise the passengers to ensure that they obtain their tickets from the appropriate quarters at no cost, to enjoy the free train rides.

“All passengers are also enjoined to observe and obey COVID-19 rules by wearing of face mask, washing and sanitising of hands,” the NRC boss added.

