Nigerians to pay more for fuel as govt moves to fulfill World Bank's terms for $3.4bn loan | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Nigerians to pay more for fuel as govt moves to fulfill World Bank’s terms for $3.4bn loan
Nigerians are now expected to pay more for petrol after the Federal Government resolved to end fuel subsidy in a bid to secure the World Bank’s approval for a $3.4 billion loan.
The Nigerian National Resources Charter (NNRC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle on Sunday, said the federal government has concluded plans to end payment of fuel and electricity subsidies by June.
The removal of fuel subsidy and hike in electricity tariff were part of the terms set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank for the approval of the loan.
NNRC said the federal government has expressed a strong commitment to preventing fuel subsidies from resurfacing and to fully eliminate electricity tariff shortfalls.
READ ALSO: NNPC pays N120bn monthly on fuel subsidy – Kyari
Citing a report by IMF after the conclusion of its Article IV consultation with Nigeria, the agency noted that Bretton Woods institution believes that lifeline tariffs and other relief measures are adequate to protect poorer households from hikes in electricity prices.
It also highlighted the benefits from higher and more predictable availability.
“The World Bank President, David Malpass, on April 8 met with the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed and the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, to discuss the removal of energy subsidies among other issues,” NNRC said.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Iheanacho fires Leicester to first FA Cup final since 1969
Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho scored the decisive goal as Leicester City pipped Southampton to reach the FA Cup final....
UEFA frowns at 12 major clubs signing up to breakaway Super League
The European football governing body, UEFA has condemned plans by 12 major clubs on the continent that are signing up...
Juventus’ UCL hopes under threat after stunning defeat at Atalanta
Serie A champions, Juventus are on the verge of missing out of Champions League qualification after losing 1-0 to Atalanta...
Maja goal not enough for Fulham as Arsenal snatch late draw
Super Eagles forward, Josh Maja scored for Fulham in their Premier League clash with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on...
Messi stars as Barca beat Bilbao to win Copa del Rey
Lionel Messi scored twice for Barcelona as they defeated Athletic Bilbao in the final of the Spanish Copa del Rey...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Better tagged the week of the great debate following the Twitter’s choice to situate its African headquarters in Ghana. Some...
3 easy steps to repair your damaged PDF documents
If you are here because you are having issues with your PDF file, then you are in the right place!...
Elon Musk moves to manage paralysis with brain microchips. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Elon Musk vows...
Nigerian innovation hubs make list of new AfriLabs members. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigerian innovation hubs...
Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts AI to improve business model. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts...
Nigeria’s ScholarX partners Airtel on new product. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX partners...