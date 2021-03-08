Nigerians to receive same COVID-19 vaccine received by Buhari – NPHCDA | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Nigerians to receive same COVID-19 vaccine received by Buhari – NPHCDA
The Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, said on Monday all eligible Nigerians would receive the same jabs of the AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine administered on President Muhammadu Buhari.
Shuaib, who stated this at the weekly briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja, urged Nigerians who wish to receive the COVID-19 vaccines to register on the agency’s website.
President Buhari and his deputy, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, received their jabs of the vaccine on Saturday.
He said: “What this launch means is that the COVID-19 vaccination programme has commenced in Nigeria. It is important to stress that the President and other strategic leaders received their vaccine from the same 3.924million doses of AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine delivered to Flag of Nigeria last week.
“There is no difference between the vaccine received by the president and the vaccine that will be administered to other eligible Nigerians.
READ ALSO: Buhari, Osinbajo receive Covid-19 vaccination
“It is our belief that this public and practical endorsement of the vaccine will build the trust, encourage and motivate the general public in the acceptance and uptake of the COVID-19 vaccine during the vaccination campaign.
“As previously mentioned, in preparation for the vaccination campaign, the Presidential Task Force through the NPHCDA and in collaboration with donors and development partners, developed operational and training manuals to train over 100.000 health workers (which has commenced) at National, State, LGA, and Health facility levels for the seamless deployment of the vaccines to the designated population.”
“The movement of vaccines to the states has commenced today (Monday). All things being equal, the delivery of the vaccines will be completed tomorrow. The delivery of the vaccines to the states is predicated on satisfactorily meeting the conditions to keep them safe and potent.
“The state launch of the COVID-19 vaccination for frontline health worker is slated for March 9th at the State Treatment Centers, barring any prevailing local conditions, most Governors have agreed to flag-off on March 10th, while the state-wide rollout of COVID-19 vaccine will commence from the 12th of March.”
