Nigerians troll Banky W for signing deal to manage BBNaija winner, Whitemoney

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes winner, Whitemoney on Tuesday disclosed that he has signed a management deal with Banky W’s media firm, Empire Mates Entertainment (EME).

The reality star shared photos from the official signing and also revealed that he had some songs which would be released on the 23rd.

He wrote; ”Now that we are in good hands, let the music flow. “Egwu” & “You Bad” DROPS: 23:09:22 Are You Ready????”

After the reality star made the revelation, social media users unsurprisingly reacted to the news.

Several social media users have questioned Banky W’s decision to sign the former BBNaija winner despite his limited propensity as a musician.

EME, which was previously home to Grammy award winner, Wizkid was one of the most popular record labels in Nigeria in the late 2000s and early 2010s.

Banky W discontinued EME as a record label in 2018. The company is now a full media and management company.

The addition of White money as the newest signing has been met with primarily derogatory remarks. Here is what Nigerians had to say.

I know Banky W has been trying to replace wizkid

But WhiteMoney ?? — 𝕂𝕦𝕤𝕤𝕞𝕒𝕟 (@kusssman) September 20, 2022

Person say Banky W sign Whitemoney to teach Adesua how to cook😩🤣 — SEUN💫🌟 (@_oluwaseun9) September 20, 2022

Banky W can fix him , I believe. pic.twitter.com/STkWWE33cw — 𝕂𝕦𝕤𝕤𝕞𝕒𝕟 (@kusssman) September 20, 2022

whitemoney in banky w's house tomorrow morning: pic.twitter.com/wRJqm3jYBw — kuz✞ (@kuz_chainz) September 20, 2022

So with all the talents in this country, all the please stream my music , all the please check my profile , listen to my song , all the music links on tweeter comment section, white money is the person that Banky W signed to EME record label ? Bbn dey really help people sha. SMH — CHAMPION🥇🍾 (@Champ_indeed) September 20, 2022

They said that Banky W has signed Whitemoney into his Record Label EME and someone asked whether as a musician or as a chef. 😪 — Doctör Penking™ 🇦🇺🇳🇬 Peter Obi (@drpenking) September 20, 2022

Belike Banky W wife no wan dey cook for him again na why baba go sign Whitemoney to him record label😭. — Steady Boy🤍 (@Steadyyboyy) September 20, 2022

Banky w sign White money at least If e no drop bangers e go cook banga 🤝

Can't loose all rounds 😂 — CD2 (@_C_D_2) September 20, 2022

Whitemoney preparing Semo so Banky W and other actual EME musician will see what to eat after the session. pic.twitter.com/10BHQJmTkM — Clive Emmanuel🇨🇦 (@iam_clive) September 20, 2022

Banky W really went from signing Wizkid to signing White money. God abeg I no wan ever experience this kain downgrade for my life🙏😭. — Steady Boy🤍 (@Steadyyboyy) September 20, 2022

