Entertainment
Nigerians troll Banky W for signing deal to manage BBNaija winner, Whitemoney
Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes winner, Whitemoney on Tuesday disclosed that he has signed a management deal with Banky W’s media firm, Empire Mates Entertainment (EME).
The reality star shared photos from the official signing and also revealed that he had some songs which would be released on the 23rd.
Read also: Banky W reacts to Samklef’s demand for royalties on Wizkid’s hit single, ‘Pakurumo’
He wrote; ”Now that we are in good hands, let the music flow. “Egwu” & “You Bad” DROPS: 23:09:22 Are You Ready????”
After the reality star made the revelation, social media users unsurprisingly reacted to the news.
Several social media users have questioned Banky W’s decision to sign the former BBNaija winner despite his limited propensity as a musician.
EME, which was previously home to Grammy award winner, Wizkid was one of the most popular record labels in Nigeria in the late 2000s and early 2010s.
Banky W discontinued EME as a record label in 2018. The company is now a full media and management company.
The addition of White money as the newest signing has been met with primarily derogatory remarks. Here is what Nigerians had to say.
I know Banky W has been trying to replace wizkid
But WhiteMoney ??
— 𝕂𝕦𝕤𝕤𝕞𝕒𝕟 (@kusssman) September 20, 2022
Person say Banky W sign Whitemoney to teach Adesua how to cook😩🤣
— SEUN💫🌟 (@_oluwaseun9) September 20, 2022
Banky W can fix him , I believe. pic.twitter.com/STkWWE33cw
— 𝕂𝕦𝕤𝕤𝕞𝕒𝕟 (@kusssman) September 20, 2022
whitemoney in banky w's house tomorrow morning: pic.twitter.com/wRJqm3jYBw
— kuz✞ (@kuz_chainz) September 20, 2022
So with all the talents in this country, all the please stream my music , all the please check my profile , listen to my song , all the music links on tweeter comment section, white money is the person that Banky W signed to EME record label ? Bbn dey really help people sha. SMH
— CHAMPION🥇🍾 (@Champ_indeed) September 20, 2022
They said that Banky W has signed Whitemoney into his Record Label EME and someone asked whether as a musician or as a chef. 😪
— Doctör Penking™ 🇦🇺🇳🇬 Peter Obi (@drpenking) September 20, 2022
2. Banky W don collect.😂 pic.twitter.com/SWL0OE1d7c
— Alhaji TripleHay👑 (@Boi_TripleHay) September 20, 2022
Belike Banky W wife no wan dey cook for him again na why baba go sign Whitemoney to him record label😭.
— Steady Boy🤍 (@Steadyyboyy) September 20, 2022
Banky w sign White money at least If e no drop bangers e go cook banga 🤝
Can't loose all rounds 😂
— CD2 (@_C_D_2) September 20, 2022
Whitemoney preparing Semo so Banky W and other actual EME musician will see what to eat after the session. pic.twitter.com/10BHQJmTkM
— Clive Emmanuel🇨🇦 (@iam_clive) September 20, 2022
Banky W really went from signing Wizkid to signing White money. God abeg I no wan ever experience this kain downgrade for my life🙏😭.
— Steady Boy🤍 (@Steadyyboyy) September 20, 2022
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...