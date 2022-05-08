Nigerians under the yoke of APC maladministration —Wike

Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has slammed presidential aspirants promising to consolidate on the achievements of Buhari-led APC adminstration.

The governor noted that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has only made insecurity and corruption fester, adding that Nigeria deserves a president with fresh approaches.

Wike, who said this during a meeting with PDP delegates and leaders in Katsina State on Saturday, reiterated the burning commitment of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) fo bring Nigeria back to order.

He noted that security was key to the survival of Nigeria, stressing that any government that fails to guarantee security must be voted out.

The governor lampooned President Muhammadu Buhari for allowing insecurity in his own state and others in the country without deploying appropriate strategies to end it.

“Nigeria deserves someone that can aggressively address the festering issue of insecurity. A leader with fresh and articulate approaches. Someone that is very courageous and firm to take actions.

“You can’t go to farm. Your wives can’t go to farms. When they go to farm, they will be kidnapped and raped. Can we continue to live in fear? Can we continue to live this country with these people that have failed us?

“You require someone who will give you security. You require a leader who bring a number of projects in the country and create conducive environment for economy to thrive. You need some who will appreciate the good people of Nigeria.”

