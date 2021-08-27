Politics
Nigerians ungrateful for blaming Buhari over NDA attack -Femi Adesina
Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, says Nigerians are an ungrateful lot for daring to blame the President over the recent attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) and the general insecurity situation in the country.
Adesina, in his Facebook column, ‘From the Inside’ on Friday, said “Nigerians are unthankful to Buhari over his efforts in curbing insecurity across Nigeria.”
The presidential spokesman said the attack on the NDA was aimed at making Buhari’s government look bad despite his sacrifices to the country.
In his latest article titled, ‘It’s Evil, Pure And Simple’, Adesina described the latest terrorist attack on the NDA facility “as deliberate, contrived, orchestrated, all to make government look bad, and pump discouragement into the military at a time they were poised to make a decisive end of the security challenges”.
“What should we have in a less hateful polity at such a time? Cooperation with the government, encouragement of our military and security forces. But what did we get? Complaints. Grumblings. Wailings.
READ ALSO: Obasanjo contributed to Nigeria’s crisis, he should mind his utterances —Femi Adesina
“And when there is a reversal in fortunes, no matter how temporary, as happened with the NDA attack this week, you see the predilections and propensities of the evil-hearts.
“They actually gloat, pretending to be concerned, while actually rejoicing that the house rat had urinated in the pot of soup. Miserable comforters!”
The presidential aide called on Nigerians to show support to security forces instead of criticising them.
“What kind of people are we, really? Instead of rallying our military, encouraging them and spurring the government further into action, they say the foulest things that can come from the nether region.
“Government is incompetent. The military is no good. They’ve been humiliated, and they only stop short of doing a jig on television, spewing expletives and concocting conspiracy theories. They simply forget where we were coming from, and where we now are. Ungrateful. Unthankful. Ungracious,” he wrote.
