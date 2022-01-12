Nigerians want change, APC has failed —Gov Wike

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has revealed that Nigerians are in need of a radical change in leadership due to the failure of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wike made this call on Tuesday when he led top hierarchy of the PDP and government functionaries to meet with Governor Seyi Makinde, in his office at Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

According to him, the current disarray amongst the APC ranks and the discontent amongst the populace have set the stage for the Peoples Democratic Party to take over.

“You can see the mood of Nigerians. They want a change because APC has failed them. So, if Nigerins have said APC has failed them, so why would they pose any challenge?”

“So, they can’t pose any challenge to PDP and that’s why I’ve come here for all of us to work together to make sure that the party is united to produce somebody that Nigerians would accept and make sure that we win the election come 2023.

“We can’t afford to disappoint Nigerians. You can see what is happening in the Country. What else can we say? You know that the Country is almost on the brink of collapse?

“So, we are happy that Nigerians are still interested in PDP’s unity and PDP is ready to deliver the mantle of leadership come 2023.

“Of course, you should understand that when it comes to the issue of Presidency, we have divergent views. By the end of the day, PDP would sit down and look at what is the mood of Nigerians, what are Nigerians talking about? How do we win this election? So that is what is important to us?

“I’m not interested to say Yes! We have already canvassed our position, but that does not mean that we would not also listen to our own brothers on the other side.

“But, at the end of the day, we would take a decision that would help the party to move forward,” Wike explained.

