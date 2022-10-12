Politics
Nigerians want change, tired of APC, PDP,’ PRP guber candidate, Yakasai declares
The governorship candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) in Kano State, Salihu Tanko Yakasai, has described the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) as birds of the same feather.
Yakasai, who spoke at a dialogue session organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Kano State, said Nigerians are tired of the two political parties.
He added that it would be difficult for anybody to rig the 2023 general elections.
The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, sacked Yakasai, who was then his Director-General for Media, after he criticised President Muhammadu Buhari over the country’s security challenges in 2021.
The PRP candidate, however, assured that he would not back-stab Ganduje because of an election.
Yakasai said: “I am not afraid of the big parties. Rather, they are afraid of us.
“People have seen them and what they have to offer. Nigerians are tired of APC and PDP and they want change.
READ ALSO: Yakassai urges caution over creation of state police
“Nigerians are voting for individuals, not big political parties. The PDP and APC are birds of the same feather. The PRP has the capacity, competence and ability to win elections, particularly, here in Kano State.
“We are also reaching out to the youths and they have assured us of their votes and support. It is also important to highlight the fact that over 97 percent of PRP candidates are youths.
“Another thing that is giving me confidence is the level of preparedness by INEC. INEC has demonstrated that they are fully prepared for the 2023 election.
“We are also happy because of the Electoral Act. I commend President Muhammadu Buhari for signing it into law. Now, it will be difficult to rig elections in Nigeria. I am assuring the people that they will surely get what they vote for.”
