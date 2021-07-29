Nigerians want PDP to reclaim power in 2023 – Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Wednesday met with the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, in Port Harcourt.

The Special Assistant on Media to the Governor, Kelvin Ebiri, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, said the meeting took place at Wike’s private residence in the Rivers State capital.

Atiku told journalists after the meeting that he had fruitful discussions on politics and other national issues with the governor.

He said Nigerians are eagerly awaiting the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to reclaim power at the centre in 2023.

The ex-Vice President added that they discussed on how to ensure unity and stability in the PDP ahead of the 2023 election.

He also decried the worsening insecurity in the country.

READ ALSO: Adamawa govt defends Atiku’s right to contest for presidency before Court

Atiku said: “Well, I came here to reconcile with the governor on party affairs and how we can ensure that there is unity and stability in the party so that we can take over government in 2023. I believe that Nigerians can’t wait for 2023 to come so that PDP will return.

“I have never seen the problem of insecurity this bad. I am 70 years plus, I have never seen it this bad in terms of security challenges, in terms of economy, in terms of unemployment. This is the worst.

“Why can’t you give us time. We will come up with our policies. We will present them to Nigerians when the time comes.

“We have done that before. Under PDP, we recorded the highest economic growth, the best foreign reserves, we reduced unemployment. You know that we can do it.”

Join the conversation

Opinions