Politics
Nigerians want PDP to reclaim power in 2023 – Atiku
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Wednesday met with the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, in Port Harcourt.
The Special Assistant on Media to the Governor, Kelvin Ebiri, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, said the meeting took place at Wike’s private residence in the Rivers State capital.
Atiku told journalists after the meeting that he had fruitful discussions on politics and other national issues with the governor.
He said Nigerians are eagerly awaiting the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to reclaim power at the centre in 2023.
The ex-Vice President added that they discussed on how to ensure unity and stability in the PDP ahead of the 2023 election.
He also decried the worsening insecurity in the country.
READ ALSO: Adamawa govt defends Atiku’s right to contest for presidency before Court
Atiku said: “Well, I came here to reconcile with the governor on party affairs and how we can ensure that there is unity and stability in the party so that we can take over government in 2023. I believe that Nigerians can’t wait for 2023 to come so that PDP will return.
“I have never seen the problem of insecurity this bad. I am 70 years plus, I have never seen it this bad in terms of security challenges, in terms of economy, in terms of unemployment. This is the worst.
“Why can’t you give us time. We will come up with our policies. We will present them to Nigerians when the time comes.
“We have done that before. Under PDP, we recorded the highest economic growth, the best foreign reserves, we reduced unemployment. You know that we can do it.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....