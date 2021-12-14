Nigerians will appreciate Buhari more after 2023 – Gov Sule

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, said on Tuesday Nigerians would appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari more after he leaves office in 2023.

Sule, who stated this in a chat with State House correspondents at the end of a closed-door meeting with the President in Abuja, said many Nigerians would not see Buhari’s achievements until he leaves office in less than 18 months from now.

The governor said President had revamped the country’s agricultural and oil and gas sectors since he assumed office in 2015.

He said: “I told the President that some of your efforts for the country will be more appreciated when you leave office. Today, you are the architect of the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline. Recently Nasarawa State signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) after our gas roundtable in the state capital, Lafia, where the top management officials of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) were present.

“We discussed gas utilisation and we are bringing our own experience of what happened with the West African gas pipeline, where it was tapped from Sagamu into Ikeja and all the industries there are utilising gas.

“So for a country like Nigeria that has over 200 trillion standard cubic feet of gas to say that somebody is building a gas pipeline for the utilisation of gas, I don’t think that is a small thing. But a lot of people will not understand this until maybe when the President leaves office and in the future, when we begin to have LPG everywhere for cooking and LNG so that most of our vehicles will convert to gas rather than petrol.

“Many cannot see now what is going to happen tomorrow and by that time they will say who did this and they will be told its President Buhari and people will bless him.

“I am here today to thank the President for the support Nasarawa State has received in the area of security. This has helped a lot to sustain peace across the state.

“You must have heard there were several joint operations of the Special Forces, the military, police, the Nigerian Air Force, and Navy in the two local government areas bordering Abuja, Toto and Karu.

“The various operations have been very successful. When we heard recently that some of our schools were being targeted, we approached the Federal Government, and the right actions were taken. We thank God that we have been able to dislodge those ones.”

