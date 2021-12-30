Nigerians will appreciate Buhari when he leaves office, New Minister, Sambo, declares

Newly appointed Minister of State for Works and Housing, Muazu Sambo says Nigerians will come to appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari only when he (Buhari) leaves office.

Sambo who was only sworn into office by Buhari on December 24, in a statement on Wednesday while addressing staff of his ministry in Abuja, said Buhari was a blessing to Nigeria and those criticising him now will surely have a rethink after he leaves office in 2023.

“I have said it before and I keep saying that President Muhammadu Buhari is a blessing to this country. I have said it before and I repeat that the skeptics will not realize this until His Excellency is gone,” Sambo said.

“Many Nigerians have refused to see the President’s efforts and his good works because they are not being fair to him.

“But some of us who know that socio-economic development is tied to massive infrastructure development know that President Muhammadu Buhari has chosen the right course.”

Sambo added that if Buhari had not been Nigeria’s President at the time he came to power, the country would have gone under due to mismanagement and corruption of past regimes.

