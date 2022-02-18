Nigerians will never forget Buhari due to infrastructural development —Adesina

While Nigerians in every part of the country have been crying out over excruciating hardship occasioned by the harsh economy, insecurity and increasing rise in prices of foodstuffs, Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, says citizens will never forget the President due to the level of infrastructural development in the country, particularly the Second Niger Bridge currently under construction.

Adesina, who made the boast in his weekly Facebook column, “From the Inside” on Friday, said past administrations could not achieve what Buhari has achieved so far because they did not care for Nigerians.

In the article titled “Indabosky! If only for 2nd Niger Bridge, this country won’t ever forget Buhari,” Adesina said when the bridge is completed and put to use, it would be a dream come true for Nigerians, especially people in the South-East region.

The presidential spokesman added that no matter how much Buhari’s critics may want to paint him black and denigrate his administration, ordinary “Nigerians will never forget the President following his strides in infrastructure despite the fact that the country earns far less than it used to.”

Adesina also cast aspersions on past presidents like Shehu Shagari, Ibrahim Babangida, Olusegun Obasanjo, and Goodluck Jonathan, saying they only made empty promises to the people of the South-East and South-South, “only for Buhari to get the job done without boasting.”

“Indaboski! Nigeria will always remember Buhari for his strides in infrastructure, when the country was earning far less than it used to do. Indaboski? What does it mean? Search me.

READ ALSO: Buhari begs Nigerians to be fair to his administration

“Ask Prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje what the word means. He coined it. But I repeat: Indaboski! This country will never forget Buhari, if only for the Second Niger bridge.

“This year, the long wait for Godot will come to an end. The second bridge over the River Niger will be commissioned, and put to use. And what a dream come true it would be.

“There is a long history to the building of a second bridge over the River Niger, and it had over the years become a tool of false promises, lies and propaganda.

“When politicians want the votes of South Easterners as elections approach, they go and offload shovels, pick axes, wheelbarrows, cutlasses and others at the site, as if that is what is required to build a bridge of that magnitude.

“After they’ve got the votes, they come to remove their miserable implements. Goodbye basket, I’ve carried all my apples. The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) did it for 16 years, building the bridge with their mouths.

“But from September 1, 2018, without fanfare or swashbuckling, action started on the Second Niger bridge. Babatunde Raji Fashola, Minister for Works and Housing, was the chief executioner.

“Doggedly, he and his principal set to work. And here we are today. What has defeated many military and civilian administrations is now reality in our country.

“We must appreciate the ramrod straight man from Daura for succeeding where many other leaders before him had failed. Where there is a will, there is a way.

“President Buhari has taken up many major infrastructure works, most of which would be due for commissioning before he exits next year May.

“Roads, rail, airports, bridges, many others. If only for the Second Niger bridge, Nigerians will never forget Muhammadu Buhari.”

