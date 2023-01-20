Nigerians will regret for 20yrs if they don’t vote for Tinubu’ —Adamu Garba

A self-styled chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Garba, has predicted that Nigerians will suffer for the next 20 years if they failed to vote for the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the forthcoming elections.

Garba who was a presidential aspirant in 2019, in a series of tweets on Friday, called on Nigerian youths to vote for Tinubu if they want a secured future.

“Dear Nigerian Youth, If you dare miss the Asiwaju Presidency at this critical moment in Nigeria’s history, you’ll regret it for the next 20 years. Do not be deceived by anyone,” he wrote.

READ ALSO:APC chieftain, Adamu Garba tackles Obasanjo over Obi’s endorsement

“Vote for Bola Tinubu and protect your future. He’s the only one that cares.

“Bola Tinubu is the kind of legendary personality that you only read in history books long after they are gone. However, Nigerian Youth are very lucky to share a period of life with this excellent person

“The Youth should rally around him to build the legacy for a greater Nigeria,” Garba said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now