Nigerians will remain helpless unless security architecture is completely overhauled —CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has declared that Nigerians will remain helpless until the nation’s security system is completely overhauled.

CAN made the assertion in a statement issued on Wednesday while reacting to the gruesome killing of over 30 people in Auno near Maiduguri by marauding Boko Haram insurgents.

In the statement issued by Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, spokesman to CAN president, Rev Samson Ayokunle, the Christian umbrella body said that President Muhammadu Buhari was foot dragging on the need to overhaul the security hierarchy.

CAN said; “Except the security system is completely overhauled, Nigerians will remain helpless and Federal Government may never be able to contain the current nightmarish security situation”, it warned.

“There is no doubt that sabotage and compromise are largely responsible for the prolonged terrorism, banditry, kidnappings and herdsmen killings in the country, an allegation that has been confirmed by authoritative voices in the country’s security circle at the highest level.

“It is, however, sad that Federal Government nay the Commander-in-Chief is still turning a deaf ear to the desperate calls for the rejigging of the security architecture by Nigerians.

“Our position is very clear: Federal Government is not ready to overhaul the security agencies despite their poor performances just to maintain the status quo ante and sustain the widely acclaimed suspicious regional agenda,” it added.

