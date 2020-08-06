Nigerians will see Buhari’s achievements if they ‘calm down’ —Presidency

The presidency on Thursday urged Nigerians to “calm down” for them to see the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the president, Femi Adesina, made the call in a statement titled: “Why We Need to Calm Down.”

He also made references to a viral video showing a little boy, Oreofeoluwa Babalola, pleading with his mum not to punish him for a misdemeanour but to rather calm down.

Adesina said the things many complain about are not peculiar to Nigeria.

He added Nigerians would only see good things if they calm down.

Just like the boy pleaded in the video, the presidential aide urged Nigerians to calm down and stop being angry about the problems plaguing the country.

He wrote: “But if the truth be told, that message from the boy is for the entire country. We need to calm down. We are too uptight, nervy, edgy. We grumble, murmur too much, call the government a lot of names, try to demonise those serving the nation, when it could be ‘our last chance; last chance in the world’ to really fix things.

“If you listen to some people; angry youths, religious leaders, political analysts, newspaper columnists, news reviewers, so-called activists, then nothing positive is happening in the country. It is all about insurgency, banditry, killings, joblessness, corruption, lack and deprivation. True? False!

“Those things are there, as they are also in many countries of the world. But they are not the only things happening in Nigeria. Only that we would not see the positive things except we calmed down. We would never enjoy the rainfall, if we expect rainstorm to carry away our rooftop at any moment. Calm down. I’m just telling you to be ‘calming’ down.”

