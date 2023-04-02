Nigerians won’t stop pushing for restructuring, Soyinka nudges incoming govt

Professor Wole Soyinka, a Nobel Laureate, has predicted that Nigerians would continue to call for a restructuring after the new administration takes office on May 29.

In the most populous country in Africa, proposals for reform have repeatedly been made in order to bring the administration closer to the grassroots.

Soyinka stated that the government of President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu must renew its focus on the persistent calls for restructuring the Nigerian federation in order to avoid serious difficulties with its programs and policies during an interview on Roadmap 2023, a Channels Television program that highlights election issues and tracks personalities.

“Whomever it (the President) is must understand that the people of this country will not cease demanding a restructuring of this nation,” he stated.

“New voices are being heard and they are more powerful than before. They are not just whining voices, they are voices based on actualities. We have failed in so many directions and they are saying, ‘let us try in this direction’ and you cannot ignore it.

READ ALSO: Gov Oyebanji renews call for Nigeria’s restructuring, advocates return to 1963 constitution

“Otherwise, even your economic policies will fail, your infrastructure and transformation will fail. We will just go back threading the same old spur.”

In a 2021 statement, President Muhammadu Buhari had noted that only the National Assembly can tackle issues relating to restructuring, true federalism or devolution of powers.

According to the President, the ongoing constitutional review process being conducted by the National Assembly will hopefully address the agitations of those calling for the restructuring of the country.

“On the contentious issue of restructuring or true federalism or devolution of powers, like you all know, this is a constitutional matter with which only the National Assembly can deal,” the President said, according to a statement signed by his spokesman Femi Adesina.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now