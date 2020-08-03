Nigerians ‘ll decide with the 2023 presidential polls if they still want Ndigbo as part of Nigeria or not –Groups

Two groups from South East Nigeria, the Igbo Peoples Congress (IPC) and the Igbo Aborigenes have said that Nigerians would decide with the 2023 presidential elections if they still want Ndigbo as part of Nigeria or not.

They stated this in a statement by their respective spokespersons, Obisike Chidi and Emeka Umeh recently.

The statement read in part: ”It is Nigerians that will decide if Igbos are wanted in Nigeria or if they should go their way in 2023 and beyond by the decision they take in 2023.”

According to them, 2023 remained the best time for Nigeria to pay the people of the South-East, the “political debt” they owe them.

The people of the South-East have continued to clamour for the position of the President of Nigeria in 2023.

Their argument is that, of the three major ethnic groups in Nigeria, the South-East is the only group yet to produce the president and commander-in-chief of the country.

